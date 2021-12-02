USS Constitution Hosts Its First Space Force Transfer Ceremony

BOSTON – The first Space Force commissioning ceremony aboard USS Constitution occurred Feb. 4, formally transferring an Air Force captain into the Space Force.



The Space Force is a military service that organizes, trains, and equips space forces in order to protect U.S. and allied interests in space and to provide space capabilities to the joint force.



“The Air Force gave me the amazing opportunity to learn and grow as an Airman, an

experience I will never forget,” said newly-transferred Space Force Capt. Benjamin Berezin. “However, I couldn’t pass up the once in a lifetime opportunity to be part of this new branch of service and to help launch its initial success as a Guardian.”



A trip to nearby Hanscom Air Force base opened Berezin to the idea of holding his transfer ceremony aboard Old Ironsides.



“Two years ago, I drove cross country from New Mexico to Massachusetts with my

father,” said Berezin. “Old Ironsides was one of the first places we visited upon our arrival while trekking along the Freedom Trail. Thankfully, we were able to explore the museum and hear the blast of the cannon at sundown, a sound that resonated within me and helped to solidify those memories.”



After being selected to serve in the Space Force, Berezin’s memories inspired him to reach out to the crew of Constitution.



“I did not know, at first, whether I would be able to have a ceremony on the frigate,” said Berezin. “But it was that memory which led me to explore and ask the question ‘Can I once again take an oath to support and defend the Constitution on a ship that bears the same name?’ Thanks to its amazing crew, the answer turned out to be yes!”



Two years after his trip to Massachusetts, Berezin found himself once again aboard Constitution with his father by his side, as he officially transferred to the Space Force.



“I will strive to leave as lasting of an impact as the Constitution left on me,” said Berezin. “Our space systems and infrastructure should be as enduring as this stellar ship.”



USS Constitution played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.



During normal operations, the active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution provide

free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people a year as they support the

ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage and raising awareness of

the importance of a sustained naval presence.



USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opponents.



The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 when British cannonballs

were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull.

