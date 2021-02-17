Junior Sailor of the Year Sage Advice: Work Hard, Respect Others, Never Give Up

Although he’s only at his second duty station, Military Sealift Command Far East’s Junior Sailor of the Year offers insightful advice to Sailors and new recruits.



“Be ready to learn, to work diligently, always respect others, and never give up,” said Petty Officer Second Class Khoa Duong. “The result will be very rewarding.”



The San Diego native recently earned the annual MSC FE Junior Sailor of the Year honor, just four years – almost to the day – that he enlisted.



“I decided to join because I wanted to see the world; I wanted to have more experience in leadership and to learn new things,” the logistics specialist said.



His first assignment was with VFA 125 in Lemoore, Calif. Last year, he transferred to Guam. Now, Duong serves as the assistant supply officer with Maritime Prepositioning Ships Squadron 3. The MPSRON is strategically located in Guam to deliver prepositioned cargo and equipment to the U.S. Armed Forces operating throughout the Indo-Pacific Region.

.

The command has a pretty steady and demanding operational tempo in one of the busiest areas of responsibility. Duong, a self-claimed “Jack of all trades,” finds himself at the hub of just about every requirement MPSRON 3 has.



“I am taking care of day-to-day tasks for the supply department, such as supply and medical procurement, assistant postal officer, managing and reporting the command's operational budget and command purchase card holder program,” said the Woodbury University graduate.



As if all this wasn’t enough to keep him busy, Duong has several other important jobs within the command; some he volunteered to take on. As a qualified command duty officer, when on watch, he is responsible for overseeing operational matters, force protection, and maintenance for MPSRON 3 and the 15 MSC ships that make up the squadron.



“Petty Officer Duong leads from the front,” said Capt. John Bub, commanding officer of MPSRON 3.



“Though he is my most junior Sailor onboard, his level of integrity, formality, forceful backup and communication emulates that of a seasoned first class petty officer.”



Duong’s collateral duties include serving as MPSRON 3’s Combined Federal Campaign representative, coordinator of community outreach projects, library officer, sexual assault prevention and response victim advocate, assistant transportation officer, and casualty control officer. He also manages the command’s annual budget and several key contracts.



“He has an impeccable work ethic and unmatched professional knowledge that makes him an invaluable asset to the supply department, the staff and MSC,” Bub said.



Not much goes on without Duong having some role in it.



Despite the demanding operational tempo, diverse requirements, and competing priorities, Duong stays focused and committed to mission accomplishment.



“This job is important to me because it has been continually pushing and challenging me to become better, more resilient, be more efficient and adaptive,” MSC FE’s Junior Sailor of the Year said.



“I think learning and earning those attributes will definitely help me to achieve my personnel goals as well as accomplish all assigned missions.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2021 Date Posted: 02.17.2021 06:19 Story ID: 389150 Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Junior Sailor of the Year Sage Advice: Work Hard, Respect Others, Never Give Up, by Leslie Hull-Ryde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.