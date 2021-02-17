Lyon Crew Honors Namesake AIr Force Officer

Courtesy Photo | The crew of MV Captain David I. Lyon held its annual ceremony remembering its namesake...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The crew of MV Captain David I. Lyon held its annual ceremony remembering its namesake during a ceremony on the anniversary of his death. Lyon, a U.S. Air Force logistics readiness officer, was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2013. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

The crew of MV Captain David I. Lyon held its annual ceremony remembering its namesake during a ceremony on the anniversary of his death.



Lyon, a U.S. Air Force logistics readiness officer, was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2013.



"This annual gathering celebrates the life and sacrifice of this young American Airman," said Capt. Dave Steiner, master of MV Captain David I. Lyon.



"We do this in his honor and to support his amazing family during this time."



Steiner adds that while the crew is extremely proud of the ship and its mission as part of Maritime Prepositioning Ships Squadron 3, they are humbled by the commitment, service, and sacrifice of the vessel's namesake.



"It is important to pay respects to the heroes for which ships like MV Lyon are named. It's sometimes easy to focus on these impressive machines, which naturally draw attention and wonderment just by our size.



"We don't ever want to lose sight of the impact this young man had on this world."



Afloat prepositioning ships are essential elements in the U.S. military's readiness strategy as they strategically place military equipment and supplies onboard ships located in key ocean areas to ensure rapid availability. USNS Captain David I. Lyon provides critical supplies to the U.S. Air Force operating in the Indo-Pacific Region.