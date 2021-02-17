Houston Native Keeps Fleet Supplied with Critical Provisions

The Western Pacific is a long way from Texas, on the other side of the world, in fact, but it’s where Houston native Lt. Gerrit Porter spends his time these days.



In the Lone Star State, Galveston Bay is the largest body of water. Now in Southeast Asia, Gerrit focuses his attention on the world’s biggest oceans, specifically, the Indian and the Pacific.



His job with Military Sealift Command Far East helps keep the hundreds of U.S. Navy and partner nations’ ships operating throughout the Indo-Pacific Region supplied with food, fuel, spare parts and ammunition. He does that by assisting MSC ships get the maintenance, personnel and equipment they need.



For some, it could be quite a daunting task, but not for this Astros fan – who happens to be a reservist on active duty. When not in uniform, the 2016 graduate of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy serves onboard Military Sealift Command ships.



As a civilian mariner, Gerrit served as a third assistant engineer on USNS Kanawha, USNS CARL Brashear, and USNS Brunswick. In uniform, he’s been stationed in Bahrain with the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet Task Force 53 and Military Sealift Command Central. But for now, this marine engineering and shipyard management major puts his knowledge and experience in shipyard maintenance to work for USNS crews operating in the Indo-Pacific Theater.



What are you responsible for?

Working in the operations department for Military Sealift Command Far East, I am responsible for day-to-day tasks to keep the [MSC] ships running smoothly. As of late, this has included a lot of coordination of CIVMAR movement, so we can get CIVMARs relieved as soon as possible in this challenging environment.



What are some of the challenges of your job?

COVID-19. It makes for a dynamic environment, and we have to stay up on the COVID guidance from the Navy and the various countries in the AOR, which often changes as the situation chances. It has offered opportunities for the team to come up with some creative solutions, though.



Why is your job important and how does it contribute to mission accomplishment?

As one of the staff lieutenants at MSCFE, I use my prior experience as a CIVMAR to help the command make informed decisions when it comes to the manning, training, and maintenance of our vessels to better serve the logistical needs of 7th Fleet.



What aspect of your job gives you the most satisfaction (and why)?



The part of my job that I enjoy the most is hearing “mission complete” after investing a lot of time into planning and coordinating everything from CIVMAR movement to getting a ship a needed part for a critical repair.



Why did you join MSC?

I joined MSC because I wanted the adventure and thrill of going to sea. Also, some of the best times I had were as sailing as a cadet with MSC on the USNS Mercy.



What would you say to others who are considering joining the global MSC team?

MSC offers a lot of opportunities to work on various platforms and missions from every angle at sea to shore-side. Also, you can’t beat the port-time!

