Ventura County Warfare Centers Co-Host Conversations with STEM Leadership in Honor of National Engineers Week

PORT HUENEME, Calif. ─ Naval Facilities Engineering Systems and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC), Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD) and Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division (NAWC WD), in partnership with the Ventura County Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) Network, will co-host “Inspiring Wonder: Conversations with STEM Leadership” in honor of National Engineers Week.



National Engineers Week—founded by the National Society of Professional Engineers—is dedicated to increasing the public dialogue around the engineering workforce, sharing how engineers make a difference globally, and uniting children, parents and educators with engineering activities.



Panelists for Inspiring Wonder: Conversations with STEM Leadership will include Mr. Richard Burr, NAWC WD STEM Champion and Chief Engineer, Mr. Vance Brahosky, NSWC PHD Technical Director and Mr. Kail Macias, NAVFAC EXWC Technical Director. Each representative will discuss the work each warfare center performs and how it ties into the greater U.S. Navy and Department of Defense, the importance of the work scientists and engineers accomplish at their respective warfare center, and each panelists’ personal engineering journey.



Who: NAVFAC EXWC, NSWC PHD, NAWCWD and the Ventura County STEM Network

What: Inspiring Wonder: Conversations with STEM Leadership

Where: Zoom Webinar: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_H9t5ZQn5QPyvWYtBr5UO7w; after registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

When: February 25, 2021 at 5:00 PM PST



For more information on Inspiring Wonder: Conversations with STEM Leadership, please contact Carina B. Reeves, NAVFAC EXWC STEM Program Manager at carina.reeves@navy.mil.



Interested media contacts are encouraged to contact Sarah MacMillan, NAVFAC EXWC Deputy Public Affairs Officer at sarah.macmillan@navy.mil.



About Naval Facilities Engineering Systems and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC):

NAVFAC EXWC is a command of more than 1,300 dedicated federal employees, contractors, and military personnel who provide science, research, development, test, and evaluation, specialized engineering, and mobile logistics capabilities to deliver sustainable facility and expeditionary solutions to the warfighter.



