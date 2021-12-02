MSRON-3 Holds Change of Command

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN DIEGO (Feb. 12, 2021) Cmdr. Leonard Haynes, the outgoing commanding officer of

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2021

    Story by Lt.j.g. Benjamin Nortz 

    Maritime Expeditionary Security Group ONE

    SAN DIEGO (NNS) – Cmdr. Douglas E. Cole relieved Commander Leonard E. Haynes as commanding officer, Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron (MSRON) 3, during a change of command ceremony at Naval Outlying Landing Field, Imperial Beach, Feb. 12.

    The ceremony took place with essential personnel in attendance to ensure COVID-19 mitigation precautions, and more than 50 people attended virtually through a live stream on social media.

    Commodore, Maritime Expeditionary Security Group (MESG) 1 Capt. Allen Adkins served as the keynote speaker and expressed his gratitude for Haynes’ accomplishments.

    “I couldn’t be more proud of what has happened here,” said Adkins. “Cmdr. Cole, all my best to you.”

    Haynes led a team of more than 400 Sailors during his tour at MSRON-3, which was from February 2018 to February 2021. His next assignment will be serving as the chief staff officer for Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1.

    Cole fleeted up to command after completing a successful tour as MSRON-3’s executive officer.

    “MSRON-3 is in great hands. Doug, I couldn’t have asked for a better XO. You brought a lot of energy to the command when it was needed,” said Haynes. “I look forward to watching the command continue to achieve ever higher goals.”

    “To the Sailors of MSRON-3, I am humbled to be your commanding officer. Leading Sailors has been and always will be the greatest privilege of my naval career,” said Cole.

    MSRON-3’s mission is to provide high value asset escorts, harbor area defense, embarked, and aviation security teams and when directed conduct combat operations to dominate the littorals and reinforce blue water operations.

