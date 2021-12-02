MSRON-3 Holds Change of Command

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Gerardo Jimenez | SAN DIEGO (Feb. 12, 2021) Cmdr. Leonard Haynes, the outgoing commanding officer of...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Gerardo Jimenez | SAN DIEGO (Feb. 12, 2021) Cmdr. Leonard Haynes, the outgoing commanding officer of Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron (MSRON) 3, is relieved by Cmdr. Douglas Cole at MSRON-3’s change-of-command ceremony onboard Naval Outlying Landing Field, Imperial Beach, Calif., Feb. 12. The ceremony was limited to essential personnel and live streamed on social media in support of the Department of Defense’s proactive approach to combat the spread of COVID-19. The Maritime Expeditionary Security Force is a core Navy capability that provides port and harbor security, high value asset security, and maritime security in the coastal and inland waterways. (U.S. Navy photo by Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Gerardo Jimenez/Released) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO (NNS) – Cmdr. Douglas E. Cole relieved Commander Leonard E. Haynes as commanding officer, Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron (MSRON) 3, during a change of command ceremony at Naval Outlying Landing Field, Imperial Beach, Feb. 12.



The ceremony took place with essential personnel in attendance to ensure COVID-19 mitigation precautions, and more than 50 people attended virtually through a live stream on social media.



Commodore, Maritime Expeditionary Security Group (MESG) 1 Capt. Allen Adkins served as the keynote speaker and expressed his gratitude for Haynes’ accomplishments.



“I couldn’t be more proud of what has happened here,” said Adkins. “Cmdr. Cole, all my best to you.”



Haynes led a team of more than 400 Sailors during his tour at MSRON-3, which was from February 2018 to February 2021. His next assignment will be serving as the chief staff officer for Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1.



Cole fleeted up to command after completing a successful tour as MSRON-3’s executive officer.



“MSRON-3 is in great hands. Doug, I couldn’t have asked for a better XO. You brought a lot of energy to the command when it was needed,” said Haynes. “I look forward to watching the command continue to achieve ever higher goals.”



“To the Sailors of MSRON-3, I am humbled to be your commanding officer. Leading Sailors has been and always will be the greatest privilege of my naval career,” said Cole.



MSRON-3’s mission is to provide high value asset escorts, harbor area defense, embarked, and aviation security teams and when directed conduct combat operations to dominate the littorals and reinforce blue water operations.