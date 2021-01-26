CPRG Commander Visits NAVSUP WSS

Courtesy Photo | Rear Adm. Lance Scott, Commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Group - CPRG, visited...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Rear Adm. Lance Scott, Commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Group - CPRG, visited NAVSUP WSS Philadelphia, Jan. 26. Photo by Fox Murray, U.S. Navy, released. see less | View Image Page

Rear Adm. Lance Scott, Commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Group (CPRG), visited Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support’s (NAVSUP WSS) Philadelphia team to receive an overview on NAVSUP WSS’s role as the Navy’s End-to-End (E2E) supply chain manager, Jan. 26. As this was Scott’s first time to NAVSUP WSS, the admiral was given a comprehensive overview of the command’s mission to provide supply and program support to its mission partners.



Scott engaged with subject matter experts from the P-8A Poseidon and MQ-4C Triton Integrated Weapons System Teams (IWSTs) and was briefed on current initiatives the teams are executing to achieve mission capable readiness objectives. The admiral also had the opportunity to recognize members of the NAVSUP WSS team, specifically, Kevin Paton, MQ-4C Triton logistics element manager, and the entire Triton team for their recent success with provisioning and Pack Up Kit (PUK) evolution. Jason Ford, P-8 logistics management specialist, was also recognized for his creative problem solving in ensuring that the aircraft left the production line, on time and without critical issues.



“The recent efforts of the Triton team are nested nicely within our Naval Sustainment System (NSS)-Supply pillars, with our end-to-end processes at the forefront,” said Noble. “We are specifically looking to increase end-to-end velocity and dramatically reduce repair turnaround times. The team is hyper focused on achieving those goals.”



Following the overview briefs, the admirals joined the MQ-4C Triton IWST’s E2E virtual event. NAVSUP WSS developed E2E events to provide a standardized, repeatable process to improve supply support through collaboration and developing solutions across integrated product support functions. This specific E2E focused on diving into 25 critical parts that are impacting the Triton platform with industry and NAVAIR mission partners.



“It’s great to be here today to kick off this Triton end-to-end and to meet the collective team who has done phenomenal work. This platform is really making a difference in the supply world,” said Scott during his opening remarks. “From an operations success perspective, this work is critical in terms of logistics, supply and bringing the warfighter capability forward.”



The leadership team then discussed the future goals of the MQ-4C Triton platform to include increasing organic support, demand management and deepening industry partnerships.



To conclude the visit, Scott provided NAVSUP WSS’s military personnel with a virtual training session on how the Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Force (MPRF) supports the fleet through airborne anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare and maritime intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. He also took the opportunity to recognize the collective group.



“The work that you do on a day-to-day basis, as you may not see or hear, truly makes a difference. Because you are getting us what we need, our training and execution is in great position.”



NAVSUP WSS is one of eleven commands under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsupwss and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.