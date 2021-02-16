Photo Essay: February 2021 winter scenes at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A stone gate is shown during a snow storm Feb. 4, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Areas of...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A stone gate is shown during a snow storm Feb. 4, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Areas of the installation received 8-10 inches of snow Feb. 4, making it the first large snowfall of the year on the post. The installation averages about 40 inches of snow every year. And despite the challenges of winter, the training and overall mission at Fort McCoy never stops. Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Areas of the installation are shown during a snow storm Feb. 4, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Areas of the installation received 8-10 inches of snow Feb. 4, making it the first large snowfall of the year on the post.



The installation averages about 40 inches of snow every year. And despite the challenges of winter, the training and overall mission at Fort McCoy never stops.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



