Advanced Traceability and Control Supports Units in the Pacific

Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Yokosuka’s Advanced Traceability and Control (ATAC) program began 2021 with optimized support for units operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility.



The ATAC program—primarily responsible for the movement, screening, processing and tracking of depot level repairable (DLR) assets for the Navy and Marine Corps—has been enhancing their operations following Naval Sustainment System-Supply, a new initiative that reexamines Navy-wide supply chain functions to improve readiness and affordability.



“The challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with mission partner demands for streamlined supply chains is leading us to focus on how we can offer our products and services in the most efficient ways,” said Timothy Adkins, NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka executive director. “All of our divisions, including ATAC operations, have been leveraging a metrics-based approach to their missions and have been improving their functions with each passing day.”



NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka Site Marianas adjusted their ATAC node to better serve their mission partner, Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Detachment/Aviation Support Division (CFWP AIMD/ASD) Guam, located at Anderson Air Force Base. CFWP AIMD/ASD Guam relies on the Site Marianas ATAC node for processing and transporting its large retrograde material. This process once took five business days—requiring CFWP AIMD/ASD Guam to send their materials from Anderson Air Force Base to Naval Base Guam for processing at the ATAC node—and finally returning to Anderson Air Force Base for shipment. After Site Marianas implemented a shipment-in-place procedure, CFWP AIMD/ASD Guam can now utilize ATAC services without transporting bulky materials in a series of trips across the island, resulting in faster shipment times and reduced costs.



“This is an excellent process,” said Deborah Antenorcruz, CFWP AIMD/ASD Guam deputy. “Our retrograde materials are sent expeditiously and we have the tools and resources to properly transport, package and protect our materials for shipment.”



With the onset of COVID-19, Air Mobility Command flights have been limited, presenting obstacles to NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka’s Singapore ATAC node in delivering DLRs. Despite the challenge, the command’s site in Singapore has adapted to the pandemic’s constraints and has been partnering with commercial airlines, commercial vessels and Military Sealift Command Far East to keep this valuable service free of disruption. Singapore is a critical hub for providing transiting units with logistical support, it is often the last stop for ships before they leave the U.S. 7th Fleet to enter the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operation. NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka Site Singapore’s personnel are often working around the clock to ensure logistical needs from mission partners in the region are met in full.



“To get this right, our ATAC team must execute our customer’s requests to a tee. It’s a lot of hard work,” said Chief Logistics Specialist Timothy Woodard, NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka Site Singapore transportation manager. “Coming from an aircraft carrier, I can tell you if we don’t do our job, it will be much harder for my fellow Sailors at sea. This is always at the top of our thoughts and what keeps us on our feet.”



