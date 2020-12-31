U.S. team observes Polish civil affairs in action

BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, Poland– Soldiers from the U.S. Army Reserves 3235 Civil Affairs Team, 432nd Civil Affairs Battalion, enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland, participated in Python 20, a Polish Army Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) two-day validation exercise in December, 2020, near Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland. This was the first time U.S. civil affairs was invited to participate in an internal CIMIC exercise in the region.



During Python 20, Polish CIMIC personnel, similar to American civil affairs teams, were evaluated on their ability to perform tactical convoy operations, respond to a simulated gas attack, and maintain security throughout a vehicle breakdown scenario. U.S. Civil Affairs Soldiers then collaborated with their Polish counterparts on a scenario involving damage to civilian property during a conflict and debriefing and after action reviews of the CIMIC exercise.



According to the U.S. team, being able to witness CIMIC in action and further understand how they operate in combat situations, perform civil engagements, and report after actions was important to building further trust and cooperation among the partner nations and gave them valuable insight into how the Polish Army conducts operations. The strong relationship between U.S. and Polish teams enables greater effectiveness in supporting and participating in general combat arms joint exercises and ongoing defense of the region.



Polish Army Lt. Colonel Komorowski, CIMIC group commander and exercise director, and his staff expressed gratitude and enthusiasm toward the Americans’ participation.



Komorowski stated he believes he is currently witnessing the highest point of cooperation between Polish and American forces he has seen in his career and hopes there will be more U.S. cooperation in future exercises in order to further improve CIMIC capabilities and interoperability as the two nations work together to defend the region against any potential threat.

