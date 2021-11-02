Polish and Americans join forces in Orzysz

BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, Poland– U.S. Army Major Donald Huskey and Cpt. Zack Shearin, leaders from 1st Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland, met with Polish Army leaders from 1st Battalion, 15th Mechanized Brigade, February 11, 2021, in Orzysz, Poland to discuss cooperation on exciting upcoming joint-training exercises.



Huskey, the operations officer for eFP BG-P, said the meeting was in preparation for future training that would integrate each element of the multinational Battle Group with the 15th Mech.,Task Force Poland, in a-force-on-force exercise involving all the components of mission-essential tasks, such as attack, defense, security operations, movement to contact and aerial resupply. During the training, a Polish rifle platoon will be assigned to each of the eFP BG-P’s rifle companies and a Polish reconnaissance team will be integrated, demonstrating the Battle Groups interoperability capabilities.



“The 15 Mech. is our sister battalion,” explained Huskey. “If we have to go to war, they will be on our flank on our right and our left.”



Huskey said it is important for partner nations to continue to build interoperability and trust through communication and joint training, so that the Battle Group is ready to fight together as one team in support of any future NATO operation.



“My number one take away from the meeting is that it takes a team,” said Huskey. “We all bring special capabilities to the fight. Our motto is ‘stronger together”– when we bring all our strengths together it makes us a better team.”



Polish Army leader Damien Gromotowoz, who participated in the meeting with his commander, Colonel Gozozik, said the opportunity to work together with the Americans was important to shared success and he was happy to be a part of the event.



“This is a very good opportunity for us to learn from each other and make each other better,” Gromotowoz said.



Huskey agreed, adding, “It is great to be a part of NATO and to see how our partners operate... and the different strengths they bring to the table.”



The group shared their plans for the training, as well as their common love of shared history and military traditions, over coffee and donuts provided by the Polish hosts.



Huskey said learning about similarities in culture and heritage between the U.S. and their Polish counterparts builds trust and understanding leading to closer relationships in the future and he encouraged other U.S. Soldiers stationed here to look for those shared bonds in order to build long-lasting friendships and strengthen the alliance.



“That is what NATO is all about,” Huskey said emphatically. “Partnership and bringing everyone together.”

