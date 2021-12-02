Comanche Troop hones gunnery skills

U.S. Army Soldiers from Comanche Troop, 1st Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland, performed crew level maneuver platform gunnery (.50 cal.) qualification tables February 12, 2021, on a range at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland. Ongoing readiness training at the individual, team, platoon and Troop level ensures all members of the Battle Group are fit to train and fight together here in the ongoing defense of the region against any potential threat.



According to U.S. Army Sgt. Ezra Ahlgreen, Comanche Troop stryker section leader from 1st Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, eFP BG-P, crew level qualification is important because it ensures Troop readiness at the individual and squad level. It guarantees crews are able to identify the enemy and take out targets lethally and effectively as they take their place as an important part of the overall Battle Group force.



The process consists not only of identifying and shooting targets and maneuvering snow-covered roads and ranges in strykers, but also includes hours spent properly maintaining equipment and vehicles, and precisely sighting weapons to ensure equipment and personnel are ready to fight if the need arises.



Temperatures continue to dip below freezing here, but Ahlgreen says Soldiers are undaunted and remain focused on the mission.



“Cold is a challenge, but we are making sure our soldiers are educated on how to handle the cold weather,” Ahlgreen explained. “The leaders are watching over their soldiers and making sure they are staying warm, eating and drinking enough, and preventing any potential cold weather injuries as much as we can.”



Ahlgreen, who is on his second tour here in Poland, had important advice for other Soldiers on the importance of resiliency.



“Always be prepared and ready for changing situations,” Ahlgreen said. “Not everything always goes as planned… be ready to switch up and adapt so you can be ready to be on mission and complete your tasks effectively.”



The cavalry Troops are living up to their motto, “Toujour Pret,” or, “Always Ready,” as they continue to train and drive on through the snow and winter conditions here at BPTA.

