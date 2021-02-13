Ships of the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group Receive COVID-19 Vaccinations

NORFOLK, VA – USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (IKE CSG) carrier strike group ships will start receiving the first dosage of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination starting today through Feb 17.



“Receiving the COVID-19 vaccination is a great step in reinforcing the health and safety of our Sailors,” said Capt. Scott A. Jones, commander, Destroyer Squadron TWENTY-TWO. “Our overall success begins with quality care of our sailors on the frontlines.”



The vaccines will be administered by Commander, Naval Surface Forces Atlantic (CNSL).



"The pandemic has challenged the Vella Gulf team in unprecedented and unique ways, but we continue to persevere in meeting every mission," said Capt. Mike Desmond, Commanding Officer, USS Vella Gulf (CG 72). "Being afforded this opportunity to receive the vaccine will better protect our Sailors while enabling us to maintain peak readiness as a resilient, capable and healthy naval force."



The first round of the Moderna vaccine will be administered today for units USS Monterey (CG 61), USS Vella Gulf (CG 72), USS Mitscher (DDG 57) and USS Mahan (DDG 72).



“The vaccine is a great sign of all-around efforts to ensure health and safety of our Sailors,” said Capt. Joseph A. Baggett, commanding officer, USS Monterey (CG 61). “Many Sailors feel they’re doing their part in helping make this pandemic a thing of the past. They choose to do it for themselves, families and shipmates.”



Sailors onboard the USS Laboon (DDG 58) will also receive the first round of the Moderna vaccination while USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) is set to receive the second dosage of the Pfizer version of the vaccine. The first round was offered to Sailors on Thomas Hudner Jan. 23.



IKE CSG is a multiplatform team of ships, aircraft and more than 6,000 Sailors, capable of carrying out a wide variety of missions around the globe.



Deploying ships and aircraft of the strike group, commanded by Rear Adm. Scott Robinson, include flagship USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), commanded by Capt. Paul F. Campagna; eight squadrons from Carrier Air Wing Three; Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruisers USS Monterey (CG 61) and USS Vella Gulf (CG 72); Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Mitscher (DDG 57), USS Laboon (DDG 58), USS Mahan (DDG 72) and USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) from Destroyer Squadron 22 stationed at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia.



Squadrons of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3, commanded by Capt. Marcos Jasso, embarked on Eisenhower include the “Fighting Swordsmen” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 32, “Gunslingers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 105, “Wildcats” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 131, “Rampagers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 83; “Dusty Dogs” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7; “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74; “Screwtops” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 123; “Zappers” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130, and a detachment from Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 “Rawhides.”

