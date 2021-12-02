3rd MAW prepares for future target engagement

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, Calif. – Silent and deadly on the ground, the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) intelligence section operates alongside an arsenal of aviation assets and continuously prepares for future high-end conflicts against near-peer threats. 3rd MAW intelligence and meteorological and oceanographic (METOC) Marines showcased their warfighting capabilities during participation in Exercise Resolute Hunter 20, hosted at the Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center.



During Resolute Hunter, 3rd MAW successfully established an expeditionary intelligence cell while employing an interoperable tactical network, bridging the gap between intelligence programs of record and tactical communications, increasing the lethality and survivability of 3rd MAW aircrew and supporting systems in coalition and joint operations.



“[Resolute Hunter] teaches students and exercise participants how to identify a potential target, develop a collection plan to confirm the validity of the target, and maintain situational awareness of that target for future engagement,” said Capt. Spencer Rhodes, 3rd MAW intelligence officer.



Throughout the exercise, Marines effectively utilized the dynamic targeting process used across the joint force, known as the find, fix, track, target, engage, and assess process, which provides a method for prosecuting various categories of adversarial targets.



“Exercise Resolute Hunter focuses on intelligence collections efforts that enable targeting and engagement of our adversaries,” said CWO3 Joseph Lester, a 3rd MAW METOC officer. “This exercise allows intelligence professionals and pilots to work together in the collections efforts required for deliberate targeting.”



A composite detachment of Marines and Sailors from Marine Air Control Group 38 and 1st Intelligence Battalion executed a proof of concept intelligence cell in an operational environment and fully integrated all command and control, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C2ISR) capabilities throughout

the exercise.



“[Resolute Hunter] gave the METOC Marines the ability to showcase all of their tactical decision aid products, including the recently fielded Interactive Scenario Builder software, which displays weather-induced adversary radar impacts,” said Lester.



Scheduled for June of this year, Resolute Hunter 21 “will bring a whole new set of objectives as the course is currently being refined based on the after action reports from the last iteration,” said Lester. “COVID-19 depending, this course may see more aviation collections platforms as well as coalition partners.”



Established in response to Secretary of Defense Directive 3002.01, Exercise Resolute Hunter is focused on improving joint training battle management, C2ISR personnel operations. Resolute Hunter allows 3rd MAW to test intelligence programs of record while supporting joint collections assets in an expeditionary environment.



3rd MAW continues to “Fix, Fly and Fight” as the Marine Corps’ largest aircraft wing, and remains combat-ready, deployable on short notice, and lethal when called into action.



For questions regarding this release, please contact the 3rd MAW Communication Strategy and Operations Office at 3rdmawmedia@usmc.mil.



-USMC-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2021 Date Posted: 02.12.2021 18:36 Story ID: 389035 Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd MAW prepares for future target engagement, by SSgt Alexandria Blanche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.