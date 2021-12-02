Photo Essay: Fort McCoy CWOC class 21-03 students train using snowshoes, ahkio sleds

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Students in Cold-Weather Operations Course class 21-03 complete field training wearing...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Students in Cold-Weather Operations Course class 21-03 complete field training wearing snowshoes, carrying rucksacks, and pulling ahkio sleds of equipment Jan. 28, 2021, at a training area on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. Students complete miles of ruck marching in the snow and cold during the course. Sometimes students move in snowshoes and skis covering dozens of miles. Students also complete training terrain and weather analysis, camouflage and concealment, and risk management. They also learn about properly wearing issued cold-weather clothing and how to prevent cold-weather injuries. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Students in Cold-Weather Operations Course class 21-03 complete field training wearing snowshoes, carrying rucksacks, and pulling ahkio sleds of equipment Jan. 28, 2021, at a training area on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Students complete miles of ruck marching in the snow and cold during the course.



Sometimes students move in snowshoes and skis covering dozens of miles. Students also complete training terrain and weather analysis, camouflage and concealment, and risk management.



They also learn about properly wearing issued cold-weather clothing and how to prevent cold-weather injuries.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set "Fort McCoy" or another installation as your preferred base.