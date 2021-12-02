102nd Force Support Squadron re-designation and change of command ceremony held

Photo By Timothy Sandland | A formal unit re-designation and change of command ceremony for the 102nd Force...... read more read more Photo By Timothy Sandland | A formal unit re-designation and change of command ceremony for the 102nd Force Support Flight was held here, Feb. 12. Maj. Bethany Hien became the commander of the newly-elevated squadron, succeeding Lt. Col. Kristen Moulis, who has served as commander since Sep. 2016. see less | View Image Page

A formal unit re-designation and change of command ceremony for the 102nd Force Support Flight was held here, Feb. 12.



Presiding over both ceremonies was Col. Timothy Gordon, 102nd Mission Support Group commander.



“The re-designation of the force support flight to the force support squadron has been a long road and a lot of work,” said Col. Gordon, “It’s about growing the professionalism of the Airmen and expanding and improving services to the wing.”



The 102nd Force Support Squadron is responsible for providing first-class combat and community support by delivering programs supporting Airmen and family care, military and civilian personnel services, education and training, food service, lodging and fitness for the Airmen of the 102nd Intelligence Wing and their families.



Maj. Bethany Hien will become the commander of the newly-elevated squadron, succeeding Lt. Col. Kristen Moulis, who has served as commander since Sep. 2016.



Moulis is currently deployed overseas.



With the motto, “People are Our Mission” serving as their mantra, the squadron’s goal is to provide premier support to our Airmen and families through continuous improvements to enrich quality of life, education and training programs and personnel services delivery.



During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Moulis was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal for her accomplishments as the squadron commander. Her husband, Maj. Michael Moulis, accepted the award on her behalf.



“It’s no coincidence that this transformation from flight to squadron all happened under the command of [Moulis]. This was her goal, this was her vision – from the very beginning of her command,” said Col. Gordon, “The accomplishments of the flight under her command are extremely noteworthy. These are tremendous, impactful accomplishments that you should be very proud of, Kristen.”



In her remarks, Lt. Col. Moulis spoke of the pride she had in the Airmen of the squadron. “The re-designation ceremony that we just witnessed is a particularly proud moment,” she said, “It’s recognition of the amazing work that is being done by these amazing airmen every day.”



“My greatest accomplishment in the last four and half years has been to serve as your commander,” she said, speaking directly to her Airmen, “They never failed to meet my challenge, and they always exceeded what I could have hoped for.”



Following the unit’s re-designation to squadron status, the formal change of command ceremony commenced.



Standing in for Lt. Col. Moulis for the passing of the guidon was Maj. Marc McAndrew, who has been serving as the acting commander of the unit.



The new squadron guidon, in its first action since being unfurled just minutes earlier, was passed to Col. Gordon by McAndrew, representing the continuity of command.



Maj. Hien then stepped up and accepted the guidon from Col. Gordon, completing the exchange and officially completing the change of command ceremonial tradition.



“Maj. Hien’s ability to get up to speed on some very complicated issues is incredibly impressive,” said Col. Gordon, “She’s enthusiastic, she’s resourceful, and she’s the right person to take the squadron to the next level of success.”



In her first remarks as squadron commander, Hien addressed the Airmen of the 102nd Force Support Squadron.



“My goal, is to take the great work that has already been done, into the future,” she said. “It is my distinct honor to serve with you and I am proud to say that I get to lead this team. I’m truly excited and eager to see what we can do together.”