Submarine Force Civilian Earns Meritorious Civilian Service Medal

A Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic (SUBLANT) civilian employee received the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award, Feb. 9.



Patrick Metheny, SUBLANT’s configuration manager, received the award during his retirement ceremony for his exceptional dedication and devotion to duty.



While Metheny’s retirement marks the end of 23 successful years at SUBLANT, it also marks the end of a career spanning 44 years and multiple organizations.



“Pat has always been the consummate professional whose role is vital to maintaining the readiness of submarines to deploy in support of our mission,” said Submarine Forces (SUBFOR) Executive Director Don Hoffer. “He certainly has earned this award and celebration going into his retirement, and we want to thank him on behalf of a grateful nation.”



Metheny used his system and logistical expertise to manage the day-to-day operation of the Submarine Force’s cannibalization process, while ensuring all operational and shipyard milestone requirements were met.



Metheny established a reputation for researching and locating critical material or alternate sources of material considered obsolete for use in older vessels. His collaboration with various staffs, ability to explore alternative solutions, and attention to detail directly contributed to the success of the recent rewrite of the shipyard bulk cannibalization process.



“Pat cared deeply for the ships and the Sailors on them, and by knowing the compatibility of parts and ships, could always find the right part,” said Maurice Montana, SUBLANT’s deputy director for maintenance and material readiness. “We will miss his tenacity and creativity and wish him the best in his retirement.”



After reflecting on past experiences, Metheny stated he is looking forward to his next adventure.



“I want to thank my family for their constant support and all the wonderful people that I have met and worked with over the years,” said Metheny. “I will always remember the unique experiences I had while working here, and hope my next adventure is just as interesting.”



The Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award is the third highest Navy civilian award and is presented to employees in the Department of the Navy for meritorious service or contributions resulting in high value or benefits for the Navy or Marine Corps.



The mission of the Submarine Force is to execute the Department of the Navy’s mission in and from the undersea domain. In addition to lending added capacity to naval forces, the Submarine Force, in particular, is expected to leverage those special advantages that come with undersea concealment to permit operational, deterrent and combat effects that the Navy and nation could not otherwise achieve.



The Submarine Force and supporting organizations constitute the primary undersea arm of the Navy. Submarines and their crews remain the tip of the undersea spear.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2021 Date Posted: 02.12.2021 14:33 Story ID: 389004 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Submarine Force Civilian Earns Meritorious Civilian Service Medal, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.