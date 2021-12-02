Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bourne Bridge repair work

    BOURNE, MA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2021

    Story by Bryan Purtell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District

    Bourne Bridge repair work:

    Maintenance work will be performed on the Bourne Bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. During these times, one lane of travel will be restricted while three lanes will remain open to traverse the Cape Cod Canal via the Bourne Bridge.

    Work schedule is weather permitting.

