Bourne Bridge repair work:



Maintenance work will be performed on the Bourne Bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. During these times, one lane of travel will be restricted while three lanes will remain open to traverse the Cape Cod Canal via the Bourne Bridge.



Work schedule is weather permitting.

