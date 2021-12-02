Fort McCoy CWOC class 21-03 students train using snowshoes, ahkio sleds

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Students in Cold-Weather Operations Course class 21-03 complete field training wearing...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Students in Cold-Weather Operations Course class 21-03 complete field training wearing snowshoes, carrying rucksacks, and pulling ahkio sleds of equipment Jan. 28, 2021, at a training area on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. Students complete miles of ruck marching in the snow and cold during the course. Sometimes students move in snowshoes and skis covering dozens of miles. Students also complete training terrain and weather analysis, camouflage and concealment, and risk management. They also learn about properly wearing issued cold-weather clothing and how to prevent cold-weather injuries. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Students in Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) class 21-03 complete field training wearing snowshoes, carrying rucksacks, and pulling ahkio sleds of equipment Jan. 28, 2021, at a training area on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Nearly a dozen students in class 21-03 trained in using a loaded ahkio sleds while snowshoeing throughout their class in late January and early February 2021. Their training was similar to hundreds of students who trained before them in the course.



CWOC Instructor Hunter Heard said teaching over-the-snow movement techniques like snowshoeing are vital.



“Those techniques are part of the skill set we teach at CWOC,” Heard said. “Moving through snow-covered terrain can be detrimental to units who are unprepared. Being able to efficiently move through the snow could be the difference in mission success instead of failure.”



Students also complete miles of ruck marching in the snow and cold during the course. Sometimes students move in snowshoes and skis covering dozens of miles.



Students complete training on terrain and weather analysis, camouflage and concealment, and risk management as well. They also learn about properly wearing issued cold-weather clothing and how to prevent cold-weather injuries.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set "Fort McCoy" or another installation as your preferred base.