Base construction projects mean better facilities for warfighters

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. - The past year has been one of operational and cosmetic upgrades for facilities on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. Base patrons are no strangers to construction projects that often change the flow of traffic and road access during their commute. Some might wonder what the end goal of these projects are, and the answer to this lies in our mission to support the warfighter.



On Jan. 22, 2021, U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Dan Conley, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, toured three major construction projects currently underway on base. The purpose of the walkthrough was to provide insight on the progress and execution of facilities that will ultimately benefit Marines, sailors and their families. Included in Conley’s tour was the 13 Area Medical Clinic, the I Marine Expeditionary Force Consolidated Information Center (I MEF CIC) and the 26 Area Fire Station.



Upon arrival at each site, Conley’s team was briefed by the construction manager in charge of the project. Mr. Napoleon Arcala, a construction manager with Camp Pendleton Facilities Engineering Acquisition Division, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, is assigned to oversee the 13 Area Medical Clinic. Arcala ensures the facility is being built to standard by reviewing contracts, safety precautions and weekly work schedules with the construction companies. The clinic, which services a large number of Marines and sailors on base, will see a significant upgrade in size and capability by May 2022.



“The purpose is to consolidate a lot of the services offered on Mainside and to replace and enlarge the existing facility,” said Arcala. He explained that the facility will be just about doubled in size and will provide primary care, sports medicine, physical therapy, X-Ray capabilities as well as a drive through pharmacy window. After the new building is finished, the old clinic will be demolished in order to make room for the parking lot, which will also double in size. Overall, this means more service members getting the care they need quickly and efficiently in one location.



The next site visited by Conley was the I MEF CIC, a center that will integrate the base’s information and intelligence communities. The facility will include battalion level operations center spaces, a watch room with video-teleconference capability on raised access flooring, a secure storage and supply warehouse, administrative offices, academic instruction classrooms and management and support spaces for deployable digital intelligence systems.



Lt j.g. Alex Acosta, a construction manager with Camp Pendleton Facilities Engineering Acquisition Division, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, briefed the commanding general’s team on the future of this project. “This will be a state-of-the-art facility for all the different intelligence groups on base to have a place to perform secure intelligence operations as needed,” said Acosta. It is scheduled to be finished in January 2024.



The final stop of the tour was the 26 Area Fire Station, which Acosta also oversees. The new 15,285 square foot building will include administrative spaces, living quarters, changing areas, showers, laundry rooms, training facilities, storage spaces, a fitness room, kitchen facilities, a covered patio, maintenance areas, storage areas, and more room for fire trucks. The project will overall improve the quality of life for the firefighters and the workflow at the station.



The upgraded structure will also decrease the response time to serve personnel in Camp Pendleton's 26 Area, O'Neill Heights Housing, De Luz Housing, Lake O'Neill, and Area 27 — which could bring peace of mind to families in those areas after last year’s fire season. The 26 Area Fire Station will be up and running this summer, Acosta added.



Using funding to give back to service members and families on base is just one way Camp Pendleton seeks to keep Marines and sailors mission ready. By constantly looking for ways to improve training facilities, Navy Medicine and emergency services on the West Coast’s premier Fleet Marine Force training base allows Marines to accomplish the mission and better support the warfighter.

