Upon completion of the Air Combat Command Inspector General (IG) inspection, the 57th Wing was graded highly effective in executing its mission, and many individuals and teams were graded as superior performers.



“Your efforts over the past few months as we ramped up to the Capstone Inspection paid huge dividends – and our IG did an incredible job creating the roadmap to success. This led the IG team to recognize 13 superior performers and five superior performing teams,” said 57th Wing Commander Brig. Gen Michael Drowley.



During the ceremony 57th Wing Vice Commander Col. Kevin Jamieson and Command Chief Master Sgt. Raul Villarreal, Jr., recognized the following superior performers: Maj. Richard Durstein, Master Sgt. Shannon Hawkins, Master Sgt. Bryan Kelley, Master Sgt. Rickey Kelly, Master Sgt. Janet Liliu, Master Sgt. Tony Rodriguez, Master Sgt. Todd Swanson, Tech. Sgt. Alfredo Caballero, Tech. Sgt. Adam Willis, Staff Sgt. Labriana Burton, Staff Sgt. Jairo Villa, Senior Airman Dylan Murakami and Senior Airman Chase Robbins.



Superior teams recognized included 57th Maintenance Group Quality Assurance, 57th Munitions Squadron Control Section, 57th Operations Support Squadron HARM, 57th Wing Public Affairs and Thunderbird Public Affairs.



During the ceremony, Jamieson and Villarreal also presented NCOA Distinguished Graduate honors to Tech. Sgt. Antoine Degracia, Tech. Sgt. Daniel Moore and Tech. Sgt. Thomas Velezojeda.



“You obviously did extremely well,” said Jamieson. “Now the key is to take that information you learned and bring it back here to the 57th and continue to make us better.”



“There’s nothing more humbling that being part of a team,” Villarreal added. “We are good because of men and women just like you.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2021 Date Posted: 02.11.2021 18:57 Story ID: 388942 Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 57th Wing personnel, teams recognized for superior performance, by Christie Vanover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.