Boxer Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO (Feb. 11, 2021) Capt. Kathleen M. Ellis, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), and Capt. Dale Heinken bow their heads during the benediction for Boxer's change-of-command ceremony on the fight deck of USS Midway Museum. During the ceremony, Capt. Ellis relieved Capt. Dale Heinken as the ship's commanding officer. Boxer is currently undergoing maintenance in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Daniel Rankin/Released)

Capt. Kathleen M. Ellis relieved Capt. R. Dale Heinken as commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) during a change of command ceremony on the flight deck of USS Midway Museum, February 11th.



Heinken assumed command of Boxer in Sept. 2019. His leadership was instrumental to Boxer completing a successful 2019 Western Pacific and 5th Fleet deployment as the flagship for the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group. During deployment, his team conducted ship-to-shore movement with three embarked landing craft, planned and executed warfare commander duties as Air Defense Commander and Sea Combat Commander, and supported flight operations of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit's embarked Air Combat element. Finally, under his tenure, Boxer successfully completed a Board of Inspection and Survey Material Inspection, Field Examination Group Audit, Command Readiness Assessment, and a Fleet Support Operations Medical Inspection.



“Boxer has been my favorite and my most challenging assignment. I couldn’t have done it without the hard work of the crew and my friends and mentors throughout the years,” said Heinken.



During the ceremony, Heinken read his orders and transferred command to Ellis, who read her orders, assumed command, and addressed the audience as commanding officer of Boxer.



“Boxer has a long legacy of excellence and it is incumbent upon all of us to contribute to and maintain that legacy. So we will uphold the Boxer ethos of honor, courage and strength,” said Ellis. “This will be an exciting year for Boxer and I am so proud to be associated with the fine men and women of USS Boxer. I am truly humbled and honored to be given this responsibility and look forward to conquering the challenge ahead.”



Ellis assumed command after serving as Boxer’s executive officer since September, 2019. Ellis, a native of Westford, Massachusetts, is a 1997 graduate of the United States Naval Academy, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics. Additionally, Captain Ellis has earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the College of William & Mary, and a Master of Arts degree in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College.



Boxer, the sixth ship to bear the name, is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship commissioned exactly 26 years ago on Feb. 11, 1995. Boxer’s crew is made up of approximately 1,200 officers and enlisted personnel and can accommodate up to 1,800 Marines. Boxer is currently undergoing maintenance in her homeport of San Diego