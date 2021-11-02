BJACH Nurses send safety message for Mardi Gras 2021

FORT POLK, La. — Nurses at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital participated in a public service announcement at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk on Feb. 11, in anticipation for the upcoming Carnival celebrations as the Christian season of Epiphany ends and Lent begins.

Traditionally the weekend leading up to Mardi Gras or Fat Tuesday is filled with parades, masquerade balls and revelries that must be experience to appreciate. This year things are different as Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards extends the modified phase two COVID order for the next three weeks.

Despite parade cancellations across the state due to COVID-19 restrictions members of the Army Nurse Corps at BJACH want the community to stay safe while celebrating Mardi Gras 2021. Active duty and civilian nurses donned feather boas, hats and threw beads in a second line parade through the halls of the hospital.

On Tuesday the BJACH Facebook Page will highlight several nurses with the message to mask your nose and mouths this year instead of your eyes.

Maj. Cynthia Styner, clinical nurse in charge of the operating room encouraged people to enjoy themselves this weekend.

