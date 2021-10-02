Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Three (ESG-3) Announces Senior Sailor of the Year

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 10, 2021) – Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Christian Lopez, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) was selected as Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Three (ESG-3) Senior Sailor of the Year.



“He was selected from an extremely competitive group of first class petty officers,” said Essex Command Master Chief Augustine Cooper. “Each one of them has worked hard throughout the year to ensure that Essex remains warfighting ready. Petty Officer Lopez is a direct representation of the dedication and professionalism that we see aboard Essex.”



Lopez, a native of San Diego, serves as the Departmental Leading Petty Officer for Medical and Dental departments aboard Essex.



"I was very surprised and honored to be selected," said Lopez. "At that moment, I had the overwhelming need to thank every person who has guided and mentored me as well as need to pay it forward."



Currently serving his 12th year of active duty and seventh continuous year at sea, Lopez offered advice for Sailors who endeavor success.



"Become fully qualified within your rate and at your command," said Lopez. "Accept and complete tasks to the best of your ability. Humbly accept criticism, seek opportunities to lead and trust your leadership."



The Chief of Naval Operations established the Sailor of the Year (SOY) program in 1972 to recognize outstanding Sailors around the fleet.



Lopez will go on to represent Essex and ESG-3 at a SOY board held at Commander, Naval Surface Force Pacific.



ESG-3 prepares all amphibious units for operations within Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet and for deployments to U.S. 7th Fleet in support of operations worldwide. ESG-3 is a command element that consists of more than 13,500 Sailors and Marines in 24 commands with 13 ships.



Essex is currently homeported in San Diego. For more information on USS Essex, find us on Facebook at USS Essex (LHD 2) or please contact our Public Affairs Office.

