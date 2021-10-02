TF Viper conducts Binax test, maintains readiness

Photo By Staff Sgt. John Onuoha | Spc. Alejandra Casillas, a tester assigned to Task Force Viper, 5th Armored Brigade,...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. John Onuoha | Spc. Alejandra Casillas, a tester assigned to Task Force Viper, 5th Armored Brigade, First Army Division West, inserts a nasal swab specimen into a test card during a BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card testing at Fort Bliss, Texas, Feb. 10, 2021. Soldiers assigned to TF Viper administered the test as a way to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and maintain readiness as 5th AR BDE continues to provide tough, realistic and relevant training based on the most up-to-date tactics, techniques and procedures to prepare units for deployment to their specific locations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John Onuoha, 5th Armored Brigade) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers assigned to Task Force Viper, 5th Armored Brigade, First Army Division West, administered a BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card test at Fort Bliss, Texas, Feb. 10.



The test mitigates the spread of the virus and maintains readiness for Soldiers assigned to CONUS Replacement Center (CRC) as 5th AR BDE continues to partner with National Guard and Reserve units to prepare them to deploy into harm’s way, and return to their families afterward.



“This test is definitely important because we use it as a surveillance tool,” said Staff Sgt. Natalia Romero, a tester assigned to TF Viper, 5th AR BDE. “Before Soldiers or contractors fly out [deploy], it is necessary for us to know that they are in good health.”



Spc. Alejandra Casillas, a tester assigned to TF Viper, 5th AR BDE said that the test helps in separating personnel who test positive in the beginning from the rest when Soldiers arrive for in-processing at CRC.



Capt. Gregory Mclean, an infantry officer assigned to CRC, 5th AR BDE explained that his roommate tested positive when he arrived to CRC, and Mclean was identified as a close contact and spent two weeks in quarantine. In this situation, the Binax test was helpful in mitigating any chance of spreading the virus because of its quick result.



Moreover, the availability of the Binax test which only takes 15 minutes to get results, helps in monitoring and identifying who is ready to deploy and who needs medical assistance before deployment.



Considering the large number of Soldiers who deploy every year, the test has proven to be an efficient way to evaluate Soldiers and military contractors’ health and readiness because it provides the capability to test a large number of people in a short amount of time.



“We were able to get [test] at least about 200 personnel in an hour and half or two hours,” Romero said.



During the test, Soldiers were separated in groups and lanes. Each lane had a tester who gave step by step instructions while observing the Soldiers to ensure the test was done correctly.



“I think it went well,” Casillas said. “Everything was organized and everybody was following procedures.”