81st MSG welcomes new commander

Col. Ryan Crowley , incoming 81st Mission Support Group commander, gained command from Col. Marcia Quigley, outgoing 81st MSG commander, during a change of command ceremony here, July 16.



Before coming to Keesler, Crowley was stationed at Air War College at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.



Quigley expressed how grateful she was for her time spent at Keesler. Quigley’s next assignment will be at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.



Crowley communicated his gratitude for the foundation set by Quigley and his desire to continue a positive pattern.



“We’ll continue a strong culture of taking care of people, treating each other with respect, collaborating as a team innovating and learning from our setbacks to achieve mission support success so others can achieve mission success,” said Crowley. “I’m ecstatic to become part of the dragon strong culture and promise to bring my best every day.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2020 Date Posted: 02.11.2021 15:25 Story ID: 388901 Location: BILOXI, MS, US