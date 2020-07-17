Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    81st MSG welcomes new commander

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2020

    Story by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Mueller 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Ryan Crowley , incoming 81st Mission Support Group commander, gained command from Col. Marcia Quigley, outgoing 81st MSG commander, during a change of command ceremony here, July 16.

    Before coming to Keesler, Crowley was stationed at Air War College at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.

    Quigley expressed how grateful she was for her time spent at Keesler. Quigley’s next assignment will be at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

    Crowley communicated his gratitude for the foundation set by Quigley and his desire to continue a positive pattern.

    “We’ll continue a strong culture of taking care of people, treating each other with respect, collaborating as a team innovating and learning from our setbacks to achieve mission support success so others can achieve mission success,” said Crowley. “I’m ecstatic to become part of the dragon strong culture and promise to bring my best every day.”

