Red River wins safety award, recertified as VPP Star facility

RED RIVER ARMY DEPOT, Texas – Team members at Red River continue to keep safety a top priority. The depot has added another safety award to the list recently winning the Army Materiel Command Industrial Operations Safety Award for fiscal year 2020. The depot has also been recertified as a Voluntary Protection Program Star site.



This marks the seventh consecutive year of accident rate reductions for Team Red River. The depot has continually established a culture of safety based upon innovation and employee involvement.



For the year 2020, Red River’s total safety case rate decreased to 1.59 after a 2.05 rate in 2019.



Red River’s VPP journey begin in 2007 when the depot began to develop and implement systems to effectively identify, evaluate, prevent and control occupational hazards to prevent employee injuries.



In 2012, the depot was named a VPP Merit site. Four years later, Red River achieved VPP Star Status becoming the first within the Tank-automotive and Armaments Command.



“Receiving this safety award and continuing to be a VPP Star site, speaks volumes about our depot team members,” said RRAD Commander Col. Jack Kredo. “Almost everything about our mission is considered high safety risks, so for our team to truly grab the concept that safety is our top priority is amazing to watch.”



As a recipient of the AMC award, Team Red River will compete in the Army-level competition.



The depot continues excellence in safety along with over 2,100 VPP Star sites across the nation.

