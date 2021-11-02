MWR’s Super Bowl-To-You Giveaways Cheer Great Lakes Sailors and Marines

GREAT LAKES, Ill. – This past weekend’s Super Bowl was extra special for Sailors and Marines aboard Naval Station Great Lakes thanks to an enormous giveaway of Super Bowl swag by NSGL Morale, Welfare and Recreation.

Lisa Weaver, interim MWR director, Tiffany Sanders, MWR Liberty team, and Ellen Weigl, MWR commercial sponsorship coordinator, traveled around the base on Feb. 3. MWR gave away more swag on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 7.

"I appreciate everything that Lisa Weaver and her MWR staff does for Sailors during these trying times," said Cmdr. Kenneth Williams, Naval Station Great Lakes' executive officer. "The Super Bowl To You swag giveaway is a fine example of how MWR goes the extra mile.”

On Feb. 3, the three MWR workers surprised Sailors at Recruit Training Command, Navy Operational Support Center Chicago, various commands around base, and headquarters staff in Bldg. 1 with Super Bowl-themed giveaways, including 650 Super Bowl ball caps, 350 Super Bowl pennants, 100 Super Bowl programs and a variety of NFL gear. They also made some swag available to the support Sailors stationed at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin as part of the RTC restriction of movement program.

On Sunday, approximately 600 socially distanced and masked Sailors had fun at the Super Bowl Party at the Epicenter all-hands entertainment complex, Bldg. 525 on mainside.

“This year, the top three autographed prizes were all won by women. I don’t think that has ever happened,” Weigl said.

Machinist’s Mate Fireman Dianelly Alvarado, a student at Training Support Center Great Lakes, won a football signed by NFL players and alumni. Signers included Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry, former Navy Heisman winner and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner and Washington Football Team head coach and former Chicago Bears linebacker Ron Rivera.

Seaman Apprentice Chiyna Williams, a TSC student, won a helmet signed by the same players.

Electronics Technician Seaman Emily Trickey, a TSC student, won a Von Miller signed jersey.

Fireman Apprentice Bodhi Noon, from Tampa, Florida, a TSC student, won Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans’ signed jersey. A lifelong Bucs fan, Noon said that it was the best day of his life.

“We are grateful to USAA for making all of this possible though sponsorship of the Super Bowl event,” Weigl said. “Their special relationship with the NFL, gives them access to the autographed gear. USAA provides the gear as a morale booster for our Sailors, and as usual, fully succeeded in this mission. All year long, Mike Magnetta, our USAA Representative, is an active sponsor of many MWR events.”

"Lisa Weaver and her team embody the Sailors Always mantra," said Williams. "The MWR Team is selflessly committed to improving the quality of life of all the Sailors onboard NSGL. They display amazing creativity and tireless, enthusiastic execution of all morale operations. Bravo Zulu and thank you to Lisa and her Team!"

For more information about MWR, visit www.navymwrgreatlakes.com.

For more news from Naval Station Great Lakes, visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/NSGLPA or www.facebook.com/NavalStationGreatLakes.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2021 Date Posted: 02.11.2021 13:17 Story ID: 388891 Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MWR’s Super Bowl-To-You Giveaways Cheer Great Lakes Sailors and Marines, by John Sheppard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.