Army’s chief chaplain visits, fellowships with Soldiers

Courtesy Photo | Major Christian Goza (ret) is given an award by Chief of Chaplains Maj. Gen. Thomas L. Solhjem during Bicentennial Chapel's potluck for the Chief of Chaplains, attended by the religious affairs teams at Bicentennial Chapel on Redstone Arsenal. (Photo by Eric Schultz/The Redstone Rocket)

Chief of Chaplains Maj. Gen. Thomas Solhjem addressed unit ministry teams during a potluck dinner hosted by the Garrison, Feb. 2 at Bicentennial Chapel.



Ministry teams from around Redstone Arsenal gathered in the chapel’s fellowship hall for the ministry activity. Solhjem reflected on his career, offered them advice and expressed the importance of their maintaining connections with the people they serve.



“The Army is shifting towards a policy of putting people first,” he said. “Our mission is so important to people. Remember what we’re here to do. We must continue to take care of our people. Thank you for what you’ve been doing, thank you for what you’re going to continue to do.”



Soldiers were recognized during the potluck. Retired Maj. Christian Goza, a former member of the Garrison unit ministry team, was honored for his outstanding contributions and received the Order of the St. Martin of Tours Award, the Chaplain Corps’ most prestigious award. Goza accepted the recognition with his wife, Lisa.



Solhjem said Goza was recognized for moving the branch forward and taking care of the people he served.



Solhjem’s visit also included meeting with leaders of the various Redstone organizations.