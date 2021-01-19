Triton Hall barracks renovation marks a milestone

GROTON, Conn. – Despite the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, support of the fleet, fighters and families of Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) continues, including the major renovations and upgrades to the base’s Triton Hall, building 488. The effort to bring the aging barracks building into the 21st century reached another milestone Jan. 19 as the demolition phase transitioned to construction.



The nearly four-decade old Naval Submarine School (SUBSCOL) student barracks building was taken out of service in summer 2020 and occupants relocated so Nutmeg Companies, Inc., the contractor awarded the project, could begin stripping the building’s interior.



“Triton Hall was built in 1982,” said Jim Ellis, SUBASE New London Unaccompanied Housing, Installation Program Director. “Initially it was used to berth submarine Sailors who were stationed over in New London at State Pier. It was last renovated in the 1990’s, so these new renovations are welcome.”



The end result of the $27 million project will equip Triton Hall with modern utilities as well as flooring, walls and windows.



“From a new HVAC [heating, cooling, ventilation and air conditioning] system, plumbing, and vinyl flooring to reconfigured rooms and updated lounges and laundry rooms, things are changing quite a bit,” said Ellis. “But it will still be two Sailors to a room.”



Ellis, who himself served as building manager for Triton Hall in 1983 as a Sailor, said relocating the students to other barracks was a logistical balancing act and the most challenging part of the project so far.



“We successfully moved 400 students to other SUBSCOL dormitories,” said Ellis “I refer to the effort as solving the ‘Rubik’s Cube of People.’”



With occupants relocated, construction beginning, and a targeted completion date, Triton Hall barracks will be returned to SUBSCOL for support of some 440 students in early 2022.

