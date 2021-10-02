After being closed to the public for nearly 11 months, the Redstone MWR Library opened Tuesday for in-person service again.



The library’s doors were closed for more than five months from March to late August due to COVID-19 concerns. Since August, library patrons have only been able to check out books using the library’s curbside service. Now, though, anyone on Redstone Arsenal will be able to attend the library in-person again.



Supervisory Librarian Nate Godwin said library staff is still working hard to ensure patrons’ safety. Library visitors will be asked to adhere to a list of COVID-19 guidelines, including wearing a mask or other face covering. Likewise, seating has been rearranged and will be limited to allow patrons to maintain physical distance, and checked-out items will be placed on a 72-hour hold and disinfected after being returned.



In addition to these things, the play area will be closed and computer services will be limited. Computers and printing will return shortly, but the facilities will be reduced in order to adhere to physical distancing guidelines. Faxing and scanning services are now operational.



Though curbside service ended Saturday, all of the library’s online services and the return drop box are still accessible. Godwin said he is glad to be able to provide in-person service to Redstone Arsenal employees again.



“We’re really excited to finally have people back, to actually browse within our collection and check out the new stuff that we’ve been buying for the past year that hasn’t been able to be checked out too much,” he said. “Our shelves are kind of overflowing. We’re just waiting for people to come in and check them out.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2021 Date Posted: 02.11.2021 Story ID: 388864 Post Library ready for checkout by community members, by Emily Strickland