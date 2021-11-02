Training Support Center Great Lakes Awards 2020 Civilian of the Year

Photo By Matt Mogle | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Feb. 10, 2021) During an award ceremony at Training Support Center...... read more read more Photo By Matt Mogle | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Feb. 10, 2021) During an award ceremony at Training Support Center (TSC) Great Lakes, Commanding Officer Capt. Pat Sutton presents Concepcion Natal with a plaque for being TSC’s Junior Civilian of the Year. He was recognized for superior performance with emphasis on outstanding achievements and initiative in performance in the Information Technology (N6) department. (U.S. Navy photo by Matt Mogle/Released) see less | View Image Page

Great Lakes, Ill. (February 10, 2021) — Training Support Center (TSC) Great Lakes recognized Junior Civilian of the Year (JCOY) during a ceremony February 10.



Concepcion Natal was recognized for superior performance with emphasis on outstanding achievements and initiative in performance in the Information Technology (N6) department.



“Mr. Concepcion Natal consistently performs well above standards in all areas of his job,” said TSC Director of Information Technology Russell Hasley. “His performance was instrumental in ensuring the staff of TSC Great Lakes was able to maintain operational readiness and meet missions’ requirements during the COVID pandemic restrictions.”



As information technology specialist at TSC, Natal displayed exceptional drive and motivation. He was instrumental in maintaining operational readiness and meeting mission requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Assisting in development of a command telework plan, he ensured limited information technology assets were distributed to staff members and ensured they could all access mission essential Common Access Card enabled websites.



Additionally, Natal provided numerous hours assisting staff members with installing applications, Department of Defense Certificates, Antivirus Software and configuring operating systems minimizing disruptions to the command mission.



During the ceremony Anthony Bellomo, computer assistant in the Information Technology Office (N6), was awarded 4th Junior Civilian of the Quarter for demonstrating exceptional attention to detail and initiative, as a member of the Cyber Security Workforce Team. He flawlessly managed the System Authorization Access Request Program for the command and five Learning Sites.



“The TSC team is made up of outstanding civilian professionals who bring critical knowledge, skills and abilities to what we do every day,” said TSC Great Lakes Commanding Officer Capt. Pat Sutton. “It's my privilege to recognize the efforts of our team members who work tirelessly to ensure our mission in providing students management, professional training, and military development of our new accession Sailors is accomplished in a highly professional manner.”