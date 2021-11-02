NNSY Command University Introduces Self-Paced Leadership Course

A new year brings resolutions and for many that may be to develop their leadership skills. Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) Command University (CU) has created a program that allows shipyard employees to achieve this goal at their own pace from the comfort of their desk. Entitled Leadership Skills for Emerging Leaders, the class is a 14-hour, self-paced, on-demand, computer-based training available on LinkedIn Learning. Though the course was designed primarily for employees in non-supervisory or work leader positions, Emerging Leaders Program Manager Dave Randall says the class is a good refresher for all employees at any level of leadership.



The training program was developed out of necessity. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the popular Foundations of Leadership two-day in-person training for non-supervisory leaders was suspended. Some organizations mandate the training for their job qualifications. When the class was suspended, there were more than 500 employees on a wait list. In an effort to meet this demand and to keep NNSY employees safe, Command University created Emerging Leaders. The course launched August 2020 and, following successful completion of the pilot, was opened to all shipyard employees in October.



The course is based on the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Civilian Leadership Development Program (CLDP), which identified 37 competencies that leaders at different levels should have some level of knowledge, skills, and abilities. The CLDP is broken down into five categories: leading self, leading teams and projects, leading people, leading organizations and programs, and leading the institution. The first 13 competences fall under the category “leading self.” According to Randall, “any leader needs to be familiar with these foundational competencies.”



Any NNSY employee can participate in the course. The only prerequisites are having a valid @navy.mil account and the support of an employee’s immediate supervisor. Employees without regular computer access can use the Command University classroom in Bldg. 1575 when in-person classes are not in session to complete the training.



When an employee contacts Command University, he or she will receive a student guide (either electronic or hard copy) and will be enrolled in LinkedIn Learning. The participant will then follow along on LinkedIn Learning and fill out the questions in the student guide. Since the course is self-paced, students can work at their own speed to complete the course within a maximum of 14 weeks. Command University staff recommends that students take their time, perhaps an hour a week, to learn the material and practice before moving on.



Upon completing the course, students will receive credit in ATMS and a course completion certificate. Employees who are members of organizations that require Foundations of Leadership can use this training as a part of their qualification process.



To learn more about the program, employees can contact Dave Randall. His contact information and more details on the class are available on Command University’s SharePoint page on WebCentral. Supervisors can also recommend a student take this course as a part of their personal development.



“This course is a great start for any NNSY employee to begin their journey in leadership,” said Randall. “Any individual who guides or influences others is a leader. You can find these influencers, guiders, coaches, and mentors in every shop or office – on the waterfront, at home, or in the community. Leadership is a journey, not a destination.”

