IWTC San Diego Graduates Ships Signal Exploitation Equipment Increment Foxtrot Operator Course

By Lt. Joseph Chua, Information Warfare Training Command San Diego



SAN DIEGO – Eight fleet Sailors recently completed the Ships Signal Exploitation Equipment Increment Foxtrot (SSEE Inc F) Operator Course offered by Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego.



SSEE Inc F provides cryptologic technicians (collection), or CTRs, the requisite knowledge and skills to perform system initialization, configuration, optimization, and employment of system resources to conduct information warfare operations in support of own ship, strike group, fleet and national commanders. The course helps prepare Sailors with real-world scenarios to combat current threats around the world.



“I feel fully prepared to operate this system because of the outstanding instruction provided by the instructors at IWTC San Diego,” commented Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 1st Class Marcus Vasquez Jr. “The instructors were able to relate real world events which enhanced the instruction provided in the course.”



Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 3rd Class Patrick Berg added, “The course was well structured and provided invaluable information.”



The nine-week course, instructed by myriad of subject matter experts, provided the Sailors invaluable training before deployment in support of the fleet.



“INC F is the most widely used and most technologically advanced cryptologic collection system currently operated by the Navy,” said Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 2nd Class Christian Close, an INC F instructor. “I personally feel very fortunate to be in the position that I am here, and having the opportunity to teach INC F here at IWTC San Diego for the last year and a half has been a really humbling experience. For most convenes, our students are either coming straight from ‘A’ school or they haven’t been to a ship yet. So, to be the ones to break down the who, what, when, where, why, and how of their jobs in the fleet and to be able to watch them as they progress throughout the course and really see where things click is just an amazing experience.”



IWTC San Diego, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 22,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



For more news from the Center for Information Warfare Training domain, visit https://www.netc.navy.mil/CIWT, www.facebook.com/NavyCIWT, or www.twitter.com/NavyCIWT.

