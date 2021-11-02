Wiesbaden, Germany –U.S. Army Europe and Africa launched a new website intended to make it easier to fill positions with spouses, family members and veterans.



EURCivJobs was created to enable managers and human resources professionals to easily identify individuals that best fit positions vacant in the Wiesbaden area.



The site serves as a resume database where job seekers can submit their resumes and hiring managers can match potential employees with job openings.



According to U.S. Army Europe and Africa Civilian Personnel Director Suzanne Torres the hope is that the database will enable the headquarters to more quickly fill vacancies with spouses, family members and veterans already in the area.



Torres went on to say that although the program is beginning in Wiesbaden, the intent is to expand across Europe. In order to do so, the resume database needs to be as robust as possible and include resumes from all regions.



“Our goal is to have candidates headed to Europe submit their resume beforehand in hopes that we may be able to help with employment as they are first arriving,” said Torres.



In fiscal year 2020, U.S. Army Europe was able to hire 170 spouses and family members. Torres explained that the new website was developed to increase the hiring and expand the offering across Europe.



Spouses, family members and veterans who want to submit their resumes to the new database should visit https://civjobs.ext.eur.army.mil/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2021 Date Posted: 02.11.2021 03:59 Story ID: 388833 Location: DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New resume database streamlines hiring of spouses, family members, veterans in Europe, by SGT Dani Debehets, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.