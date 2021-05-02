Expeditionary Warfare Training Group, Pacific Holds a Change of Command

Courtesy Photo | Commanding Officer, Captain Jack Killman, USN addresses the command during his...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Commanding Officer, Captain Jack Killman, USN addresses the command during his farewell speech. see less | View Image Page

Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Pacific (EWTGPAC) held a Change of Command ceremony at the command boat house located on Naval Amphibious Base Coronado on Feb. 5, 2021. Captain Daniel Cobian, USN relieved Captain Jack Killman, USN. The guest speaker was Commander, Carrier Strike Group 15, Rear Admiral David Welch, USN.



During the ceremony, Captain Killman was awarded the Legion of Merit. Killman will be transferring to his next assignment at Commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (COMNAVAIRPAC). During his remarks, he expressed appreciation for his time at EWTGPAC and to the staff for supporting the integration between the Navy and Marine Corps.



Killman had three priorities when he first took over as Commanding Officer in 2017: Providing safe, effective, and efficient training; supporting the warfighter; and building a defendable budget. “Today I am surely proud of what our team has accomplished in meeting my priorities. My end goal was to leave the command in a better position than when I arrived, and I am confident I have done just that with this outstanding team, thanks to your dedication, hard work, and shared vision” he said.



Speaking of his new position and to the staff, Captain Cobian stated, “I am humbled by your enthusiasm and dedication to the work that you do… I am grateful for the wealth of experience that you bring to the table… I look forward to working with all of you as we support our sailors and marines in all things they do expeditionary and beyond.”



Cobian has served as Executive Officer and Commanding Officer onboard USS Spruance (DDG 111) and most recently as the Deputy Commodore and then Commodore of Destroyer Squadron 21. Other previous sea tours include USS Fort Fisher (LSD 40), USS Princeton (CG 59), and USS Stethem (DDG 63).



EWTGPAC trains, educates, and advocates doctrine, tactics, techniques, and procedures of Amphibious Warfare to Joint and Combined forces in order to enhance operational commanders’ ability to conduct expeditionary operations around the globe.



For more news from Expeditionary Warfare Training Group, Pacific visit https://www.ewtgpac.navy.mil/.