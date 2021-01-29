USNH GB Behavioral Health: Department in the Spotlight

The Department of Medical Services, Behavioral Health Clinic plays an important role in the overall health and well-being of our community. The clinic which is staffed by a psychiatrist, licensed clinical social worker and support staff, provides services to everyone in our community including:



• Psychiatry

• Adult and Child Individual Therapy

• Substance Abuse Rehabilitation Services



Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class (HM3) Lizuyi Hernandez, Behavior Health Technician, said that people don’t need to feel anxious about seeking care at the clinic. “Our team is ready to support you without judgment or pressure. We are here to help guide you during your personal growth and development.”



The Behavior Health team is this quarter’s USNH GB Customer Service, “Best of the Best” awardee for receiving 100% patient satisfaction from 55 patients’ responses on Interactive Customer Evaluations (ICE). An independent selection board that reviews ICE comments received by each department selected Behavioral Health this quarter noting the quality of comments recognizing best practice, teamwork and communication.



Gian Gutierrez explained, “Gitmo is a very unique place. Our community consists of Jamaican, Filipino, Cuban and active duty and civilians. Although there can be language challenges and cultural differences, we strive to provide exceptional care to everyone.”



Anyone may make an appointment by self-referral, by stopping in the clinic or by calling

7-2650. Patients may also be referred through their primary care provider. The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. After hours emergency services are available through the Emergency Room available 24/7 at 7-2690.



Behavior Health Department Staff

Lt. Cmdr. Todd G. Osborne, Staff Psychiatrist, Director for Medical Services

Ensign Justen Bryant, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Department Head

Gian Carlo Gutierrez, Medical Support Assistant

HM3 Lizuyi Hernandez, Behavior Health Technician



For more information, visit our website at https://guantnamo.tricare.mil look for Mental Health and Substance Abuse beneath the Health Services tab on the homepage.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2021 Date Posted: 02.10.2021 18:06 Story ID: 388817 Location: CU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNH GB Behavioral Health: Department in the Spotlight, by Dawn Grimes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.