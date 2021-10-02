Photo Essay: Regional Training Site-Maintenance staff, students conduct ops in snow at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A Regional Training Site-Maintenance staff member drives a grader to move snow as...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A Regional Training Site-Maintenance staff member drives a grader to move snow as heavy snow falls Feb. 4, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. RTS-Maintenance trains hundreds of Soldiers every year in the Army’s 91-series MOS and administratively supports the training of Soldiers in the 89B MOS. The unit aligns under the 3rd Brigade (Ordnance), 94th Division of the 80th Training Command, and is centrally located in the cantonment area with an entire complex to hold training. (U.S. Army Photos by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers and students with Regional Training Site-Maintenance continue on with operations even as heavy snow falls Feb. 4, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



RTS-Maintenance trains hundreds of Soldiers every year in the Army’s 91-series MOS and administratively supports the training of Soldiers in the 89B MOS.



The unit aligns under the 3rd Brigade (Ordnance), 94th Division of the 80th Training Command, and is centrally located in the cantonment area with an entire complex to hold training.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



