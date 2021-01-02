Photo By Seaman Anton Wendler | USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) burial detail participates in a burial at sea ceremony...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Anton Wendler | USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) burial detail participates in a burial at sea ceremony on one of the ship's aircraft elevators. Thirty-five souls were laid to rest during the ceremony held aboard Ford Feb. 1, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting an independent steaming event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anton Wendler) see less | View Image Page

Sailors Facilitate Burial at Sea aboard Ford

By Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Melvin, USS Gerald R. Ford Public Affairs



ATLANTIC OCEAN-The remains of 35 service members from the Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force branches of service and 3 spouses were committed to the sea during a burial at sea ceremony aboard USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Feb. 1, 2021.



"Burial at sea is being conducted in Hangar Bay two and Aircraft Elevator 3," a Sailor announces over the 1MC. "Maintain silence about the decks."



The act of committing the souls of fallen Sailors, Marines, Airmen and Coast Guard to the deep, burial at sea, has been a part of Naval tradition since the inception of the United States Navy.



The ceremony was led by Ford's Chaplain, Cmdr. Charles Johnson from Mooreland, Oklahoma, who spoke of what a great experience it was for the Sailors aboard Ford.



"It is a great honor for us to be able to do this," said Johnson. "The ceremony of being buried at sea means a lot to those who request it. Oftentimes, this request is spelled out in their wills, or it is solemnly requested of their next of kin before their death. We on the Ford are entrusted with the last wish, often the death-bed request of a beloved family member."



During the burial at sea, the ship halts all non-essential activity and maintains silence across the decks to honor those who have gone before. Many departments contribute in the ceremony or in the set up or tear down.

"Nearly every department on the ship contributes in some way to the burial at sea, whether it is air department assisting with the aircraft elevator or weapons department supplying the firing detail," said Johnson. "The Commanding Officer and the Command Master Chief, representing everyone on the ship, stand as witnesses to the entire ceremony to ensure that everything is carried out in a way that honors our deceased brothers and sisters."



The rough waves balanced with the cloudy skies added to the solemn mood as the color guard came to attention at the Executive Officer's command. Silence filled the hangar bay as the chaplain began the ceremony.



"We chose such a beautiful day with waves that are crashing just gently enough to move the ship," said Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Sean Kraehenbuehl, from Saucier, Mississippi, assigned to Ford's weapons department. "It was a peaceful moment, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."



The ceremony concluded with three volleys from Ford's seven person firing detail.



"It is very moving to witness the entire command, from the Commanding Officer down to the Sailors watching from the hangar bay, paying honor to those who served the country by wearing the uniform, many of them during wartime," said Johnson. "It is also moving to hear the brief summaries of their lives and realize how many of the departed remained attached to the Navy long after their active service was over. For some, it was more than sixty years since they wore the uniform, but they remembered and still wanted to be buried at sea, one last act of service to the country and Navy they loved."



Gerald R. Ford is a first-in-class aircraft carrier and the first new aircraft carrier designed in more than 40 years. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting an independent steaming event.



For more news from USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/CVN78 or www.facebook.com/USSGeraldRFord.