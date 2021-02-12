Photo By Seaman Jackson Adkins | Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuels) 3rd Class Seth Cubbedge, left, from Savannah,...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Jackson Adkins | Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuels) 3rd Class Seth Cubbedge, left, from Savannah, Georgia, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, explains the fuels systems to Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, Ford's prospective commanding officer, and Capt. Jerermy Shamblee, Fords executive officer in pump room 5, Feb. 1, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting an independent steaming event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jackson Adkins) see less | View Image Page

Making Noise Aboard Gerald R. Ford

By Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jackson Adkins

USS Gerald R. Ford Public Affairs

NORFOLK, VA. - Making noise was never a problem for Paul Lanzilotta. At 17 years old he was in high school flying aircraft and working toward his private pilots license, not typical for any high school student. From a young age Lanzilotta knew what career path he was going to pursue, becoming a naval aviator for the United States Navy.

"If you want the maximum level of awesomeness," says Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, prospective commanding officer of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), "where you end up is naval aviation."

Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, from Long Island, New York, was commissioned through the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Reserve Officer Training Corps program. Lanzilotta earned his wings of gold and was selected to fly the E-2C command and control aircraft, and later earned his master's degree from John Hopkins University in Maryland.

In his 36 year naval career, Lanzilotta has served on several different classes of ships, including three different classes of aircraft carriers, Kennedy class, Nimitz class, and now Ford class.

"It was interesting to go back to a Nimitz class carrier and see the new designs and what things can improve efficiency," says Lanzilotta. "And now the Ford, you can see it even more."

When Lanzilotta received the news that he was going to be Ford's fourth Commanding Officer, he was enthusiastic to find out he got his first choice for this next endeavor.

"I knew it was not going to be an easy job, the ship has things to do that [are] very challenging between now and when I'm supposed to leave," said Lanzilotta. "To me that is inviting, that's something that gets me fired up."

He didn't necessarily want the job because Ford is the newest carrier in the fleet; he was more interested in what the ship comprised.

Speaking of his first exposure to Ford in October 2019, Lanzilotta stated, "I saw the positive attitude that the Sailors and leadership brought to the deckplates every day and I was really motivated by that."

When asked what Lanzilotta was most looking forward to about becoming the new commanding officer of Ford the answer was simple, the crew's team mentality and group cohesion.

"I'm a human being, so of course I have some nerves about taking over this ship but the thing that makes those nerves go away a little bit is being able to see the leadership team that's in place as well as the Sailors on the deckplates that are ready to do the job," said Lanzilotta.

As Ford steams into 2021, there are some monumental milestones scheduled ahead, and Lanzilotta has a positive outlook on all of it. He stated, "I want to make some noise." With shock trials just around the corner, this is his time to do so.

"The whole crew is going to make history," Lanzilotta added.

The prospective Commanding Officer's vision for the crew is simple, to reinforce a positive environment with the mind set of being a warship.

"Remaining focused on being a warship is absolutely a key part of becoming more lethal," closed Lanzilotta.

Lanzilotta takes command of Ford February 12, 2021.

For more news from USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/CVN78