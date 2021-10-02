USS Gerald R. Ford Complete her First Underway of the Year

By Mass Communication Specialist 1 Class Gary Prill

Norfolk, Va. - As the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) pulled back into her birth nestled amongst the varying steel giants that represent the Navy's east coast fleet, her crew prepared for the next chapter of the ship's life.

Over the next few days the ship will see a transformation; the crew will lay out all the bells and whistles as the current Commanding Officer, Capt. J.J. Cummings, prepares to turn over with his relief Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, who will soon become the fourth commanding officer of Warship 78.

"It has been an honor being the Commanding Officer of the future of Carrier and Naval Aviation, but my time in command on this mighty warship is coming to an end," said Cummings. "This tour has been the most rewarding of my career, and best job I will ever have in my life. I will now be Ford's number one fan, following closely from the cheap seats as the ship and crew continue to make headlines and history."

The Ford crew started this year off with a bang, almost literally, completing nearly two weeks underway Feb. 10, providing a training platform for 14 F/A-18 pilots assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 and 26 student naval aviators from Training Air Wing (TAW) 1 and TAW-2. The underway culminated with 724 successful launches and landings, bringing the ship's total to 7,123.

"We have had a busy start to the year and are staying on mission," said Cummings. "The Navy needs this ship at sea to get Fleet and student naval aviators carrier qualified. The crew takes great pride in keeping our systems up, the deck steady and the winds right down the angle. For the past year, we have focused on test and trials, system grooming and the simultaneous generation of fleet readiness. It has been extremely rewarding to be a part of this wicked hard-charging, hard-working Gerald R. Ford team. "

During Ford's two-week underway the crew also committed 35 service members and spouses to the deep, with a burial at sea ceremony held off the coast of Florida ending in the solemn 21 gun salute. The crew also maintained their crew-served weapons proficiency expending 8,261 rounds of various munitions to qualify 107 Sailors on the M9 pistol, M4 rifle, .50 cal machine gun, and M240 machine gun.

"Spending time underway with Ford and her Sailors has been a great welcome back to Naval Aviation," said Lanzilotta. "The crew has been nothing short of impressive on a daily basis, operating in various locations in the Atlantic Ocean, in different weather regimes. This once again demonstrated to me, first hand, how flexible and survivable nuclear powered warships are - especially this one."



As the year continues, Ford will continue to support the pilot training pipeline while completing her vital test and trials, prior to taking part in shock trials. The crew will also take part in a two-part inspection of the ship's maintenance program, a certification required in order to ready her for deployed operations.

"The big event we are getting ready for is full ship shock trials - this will truly test the quality of our shipbuilding processes and the industrial base here in the U.S. Navy," added Lanzilotta. "From concept to design, design to prototype and ultimately fabrication, this ship embodies leaps forward in technology in several areas while maintaining the relative baseline form and function of the modern U.S. supercarrier. Shock trials will be a learning event for us as a ship and crew, and I am excited for it."



Lanzilotta concluded that Sailors across the ship have stopped him to comment on how they're looking forward to being a big part of history in the Ford class of aircraft carriers.

