Norfolk Naval Shipyard Prepares to Open New Training Building

At 253 years old, Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) is older than the nation it works to protect and is home to many historic buildings that continue to operate as functional workspaces today. But as a modern shipyard, NNSY continues to construct new buildings necessary to provide the best service to the Fleet. The newest project at the shipyard is the building of a state-of-the-art training facility.

The new building, projected to open September 2021, will be primarily utilized by the Production Training Division (Code 900T) with NNSY’s Radiological Controls Department (Code 105), Quality Assurance Department (Code 130), Lifting and Handling Department (Code 700), Welding Shop (Code 926), Electrical Shop (Code 950), and Business and Strategic Planning Office (Code 1200) also occupying the facility. Continuous Training and Development (CTD) will remain in the shops and not occupy the new facility. “Most other codes within the yard will be trained to some degree by these codes in this building,” said Facilities Support Branch (Code 985) Project Manager Bill Dezern.

According to Code 900T Superintendent Myron Evans, “The project is an investment in the long-term sustainability of workforce development at NNSY. It will have the capacity to hold classroom and mock-up trainings as well as host office space for the various shipyard training organizations under one roof.”

Classroom space in the new training building will be shared amongst the codes who occupy the facility and instructors will be able to make reservations for the space needed. Each classroom will be wired for computers at each seat. Dezern said it will give the shipyard the ability to meet the changing needs of training in the future. There will be no open use computers available in the building.

In addition to classroom space, there will be space for submarine and carrier mock-ups as well as specific mock-ups for non-nuclear, apprentice, nuclear, and radiological training. Code 926 will have a dedicated space for welding booths and Code 700 will have crane availability in the high bay area of the facility.

One frequently asked question about the new facility is where employees who work in it can park. Evans said there will not be special parking for the facility; however, building occupants and visitors can park in the “S” lots.

The first and second floor will be accessible to the shipyard workforce, just as the Code 900T training trailers currently are. The third and fourth floors of the building will be limited to training personnel only.

This multi-story, multifaceted facility marks NNSY’s biggest step yet in the realization of Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Plan (SIOP) and marks a new chapter in the long story of excellence at America’s Shipyard!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2021 Date Posted: 02.10.2021 12:37 Story ID: 388778 Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Prepares to Open New Training Building, by Allison Conti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.