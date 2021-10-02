Early 20th Century artillery piece now on display in First Army headquarters

First Army headquarters is now housing a 1902 field gun, the type of weapon that served as the standard U.S. Army field artillery piece from 1902 until 1917.



It fired a 76.2-milimemter projectile and had a maximum range of 7,800 meters. This particular field gun’s carriage was produced at Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., in 1905 and came mounted with a foreign-made barrel.



At the start of World War I, the U.S. continued to use the Model 1902/1905 field gun until it was replaced with the rapid fire French 75-milimeter cannon.



The gun was transferred from the Army’s Center for Military History to First Army as part of its Organizational Heritage Material display.

