    Early 20th Century artillery piece now on display in First Army headquarters

    UNITED STATES

    02.10.2021

    Story by Warren Marlow 

    First Army

    First Army headquarters is now housing a 1902 field gun, the type of weapon that served as the standard U.S. Army field artillery piece from 1902 until 1917.

    It fired a 76.2-milimemter projectile and had a maximum range of 7,800 meters. This particular field gun’s carriage was produced at Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., in 1905 and came mounted with a foreign-made barrel.

    At the start of World War I, the U.S. continued to use the Model 1902/1905 field gun until it was replaced with the rapid fire French 75-milimeter cannon.

    The gun was transferred from the Army’s Center for Military History to First Army as part of its Organizational Heritage Material display.

