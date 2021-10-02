167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight February 2021

Airman 1st Class Sage Burdette is a personnel specialist for the 167th Force Support Squadron and is currently serving as a temporary full-time technician. Burdette is responsible for a wide array of administrative duties as well as providing customer service to unit members, dependents and retirees. Burdette’s supervisor, Master Sgt. Ricky Miller, 167th FSS personnel systems manager, said she has played a pivotal role in personnel’s success.

“Amongst the shuffle of personnel within FSS, A1C Burdette has been able to hit the ground running and shine during the time of need. She is constantly bettering herself and the wing with her willingness to help, can-do attitude, and top-notch customer service,” Miller said. “A1C Burdette is learning at an incredible rate, and paving a great path for our FSS airmen to follow. The sky is the limit for A1C Burdette!”

How long have you served in the unit? 2 1/2 years

How does your job support the 167th’s mission? I support and advise members on benefits, process updates to records, in-process new and returning members, help Airman with directing them to the correct sections, Update and create IDS, reenlist Airman, process state and federal awards, and advise personnel on EPPs/OPRs.

Civilian job: I work as a Temporary Technician full-time on base

Education: High School Diploma and plan to continue my education, getting a degree in Human Resources or Business Administration.

Hobbies: My hobbies include spending time with friends, reading and playing with my animals.

Goals: Acquiring a degree and becoming a reliable Airman to all.

I am proudest of: Overcoming life challenges and becoming the independent woman that I am today.

People may be surprised to know this about me: I own two cats and two guinea pigs.

The most exciting thing I’ve done in the military is: take a flight in a C-17 to the change of command for General Walker.

The most valuable lesson I’ve learned throughout my career: Be patient, attentive and caring.

My advice to the newest Airmen in the Wing: You are the future of the Air Force. Strive to always be better and do better. Hard work shows and is seen by those around you.

