    Sagamore Bridge repair work

    BUZZARDS BAY, MA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2021

    Story by Bryan Purtell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers North Atlantic Division

    Sagamore Bridge repair work:

    Maintenance work will be performed on the Sagamore Bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. During these times, one lane of travel will be restricted while three lanes will remain open to travel on the Sagamore Bridge.

    Work schedule is weather permitting.

