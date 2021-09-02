Sagamore Bridge repair work:



Maintenance work will be performed on the Sagamore Bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. During these times, one lane of travel will be restricted while three lanes will remain open to travel on the Sagamore Bridge.



Work schedule is weather permitting.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2021 Date Posted: 02.10.2021 09:47 Story ID: 388760 Location: BUZZARDS BAY, MA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sagamore Bridge repair work, by Bryan Purtell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.