Soundwaters, Inc. seeks permit for proposed work offshore of Stamford, Connecticut

CONCORD, Mass. (Feb. 9, 2021) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District received a permit application from Soundwaters, Inc., for proposed work in waters of Long Island Sound offshore of Stamford, Connecticut.



The proposed work involves the installation of lines, buoys, anchors and regulatory aids to navigation for the cultivation of a winter crop of native sugar kelp/seaweed (Saccarina lattissima). The proposed gear area is located approximately 3,200 feet southwest of Stamford Ledge Light and 4,000 feet northeast of red nun “34” at South Reef/Woolsey Rock.



The Corps of Engineers is soliciting comments from members of the public; federal, state and local agencies; Indian Tribes; and other interested parties to consider and evaluate the impacts of this proposed activity. The public notice with more detailed information is available for review on the Corps website at: https://www.nae.usace.army.mil/Portals/74/docs/regulatory/PublicNotices/2021/NAE-2020-02621-20210202-PUBLIC-NOTICE.pdf



Public comments on this proposed work by Soundwaters, Inc., should be forwarded no later than March 10, 2021, to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District, Attn: Cori Rose, Regulatory Division, 696 Virginia Road, Concord, MA 01742 or by email to cori.m.rose@usace.army.mil. Please reference file # NAE-2020-02621.



