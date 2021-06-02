GLWACH hosts on-post mass-vaccination event

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. – Army caregivers from General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital were on hand Feb. 5 and 6 at Nutter Field House, supporting the Department of Defense’s initiative to vaccinate participants in a mass COVID-19 vaccination.



According to Maj. Mollie Christiansen, GLWACH chief of operations, the event was successful and could lead to more like it as the effort to vaccinate the community here grows.



“Putting on this event was a big endeavor for the hospital, but it was successful primarily because of the numerous individuals who volunteered to come and assist,” she said. “From building the appointment schedules, to directing traffic and completing required medical documentation, GLWACH staff really came together to make this happen for the community.”



Vaccinating large numbers of people is crucial to winning the fight against COVID-19, said Capt. Parker Thompson, medical director of the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at GLWACH.



“It was an honor and privilege to be a part of something so monumental and historic,” he said.



Parker said he was proud of the GLWACH team, and those from the 5th Engineer Brigade and 14th Military Police Brigade who supported the event.



“Everyone rose to the occasion to help take a big swing at knocking out COVID-19 in our community,” he said.



GLWACH officials said a second mass-vaccination event is being tentatively planned for the end of this month for the second dose.



For the most up-to-date information on vaccination opportunities here, visit GLWACH’s website at https://leonard-wood.tricare.mil or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/glwach.

