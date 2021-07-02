Arkansas Reserve unit offers first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

On Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, the Air Force Reserve 913th Airlift Group administered its first round of COVID-19 vaccines to Air Force Reserve members on Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas.



Group reservists and civilian employees were offered the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which is being distributed using the Department of Defense’s phased approach and administered by military medical professionals assigned to the installation.



“I greatly appreciate the coordination and distribution efforts between our reserve and active duty medical professionals.” said Col. Christopher Lacouture, 913th AG Commander. “This is a huge step towards retaining medical and mission readiness as both are critical to combat airlift capabilities.”



While the vaccine is voluntary for members, personnel are highly encouraged to accept the vaccine to protect their health, families, community and lower the public health risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.



Members in this phase were offered the vaccine were medically screened, provided an informational presentation, offered the dose, and medical records were updated accordingly. Members who accepted the vaccine were observed for adverse effects.



The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is a two-dose regimen and will increase immunity. The second dose will be scheduled for the following drill weekend and falls within recommended spacing of vaccinations. Members will be contacted through the same leadership channels to receive details regarding their second vaccination shot.



Vaccine availability for Reservists is expected to increase in the months ahead.



“Reservists who were vaccinated by civilian providers can physically bring in their documentation or email it to us at any time,” said Master Sgt. Thomas Herbert, 913th Aerospace Medicine Squadron Health Service Management noncommissioned officer. “We will input this information directly into the Air Force immunization database, similar to our annual flu shot tracking requirements.”



Reserve units will continue to implement health precaution measures such as wearing masks and social distancing.



“We will need to remain vigilant after the vaccinations in order mitigate risks. There is still a large portion of the population that still needs to be vaccinated before we can let our guard down,” said Lacouture. “Preserving readiness and combat power is essential as vaccinations are provided over time to Herk Nation.”



For the most up-to-date information on the vaccine for Reservists, go to https://www.afrc.af.mil/COVID-19/ and overall information can be found here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html.

