Courtesy Translation: Corona - Decisions of the Wiesbaden Administrative Staff

Press Release from the city of Wiesbaden, 10 FEB 2021

Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, USAG Wiesbaden Public Affairs, Community Relations



Corona: Decisions of the Administrative Staff



On Wednesday, 10 February, the administrative staff decided to extend the order, which expires on Sunday, 14 February, to ban the sale and consumption of alcohol in public locations in the state capital Wiesbaden. The alcohol ban is one of the measures to curb the spread of the corona pandemic. The ban now applies until Sunday, February 28.



The consumption of alcoholic beverages is prohibited all day in the following areas and squares: in the area of the "Historical Pentagon" (limited by Rheinstraße, Schwalbacher Straße, Röderstraße, Taunusstraße and Wilhelmstraße); in the Kulturpark (limited by Murnaustraße, the footpath at the end of Murnaustraße in the direction of the Deutsche Bahn tracks, the Deutsche Bahn tracks, the Salzbauchaue car park); on Bahnhofsplatz 1-3 (train station forecourt) including the adjacent bus stop "Hauptbahnhof" on Kaiser-Friedrich-Ring (Bussteig A); in the Reisingeranlage and Herbertanlage; in the area of the er Dam (including the road Am Warmen Damm); in the area of the Bowling Green (enclosed by Wilhelmstraße, Friedrich-von-Thiersch-Weg, Kurhausplatz and Christian-Zais-Straße); on the Blücherplatz (bordered by Scharnhorststraße, Yorckstraße, Roonstraße and Blücherstraße) with the exception of the school grounds; on Wallufer Platz (bordered by Wallufer Platz, Hallgarter Straße, the development in Erbacher Straße and Niederwaldstraße); in the Nerotal complexes (enclosed by the Nerotal road and Volker-Kriegel-Platz); in the "Eleonoren anlage", i.e. the Rhein shores in Mainz-Kastel, (limited by Eleonorenstraße to Johannes-Goßner-Straße, Eleonorenstraße to Rampenstraße to the junction of Rampenstraße towards the banks of the Rhein between number 26 and by the Rhein); in the area in Wiesbaden-Biebrich by the Rhein, which is bounded by Rheingaustraße starting from the street Am Parkfeld to Wilhelm-Kopp-Straße.



In addition, alcohol is prohibited at these locations for on-site consumption.



Source: https://www.wiesbaden.de/guiapplications/newsdesk/publications/Landeshauptstadt_Wiesbaden/141010100000397678.php