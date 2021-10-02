Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Courtesy Translation: Corona - Decisions of the Wiesbaden Administrative Staff

    Translation: Wiesbaden press release

    Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden.... read more read more

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    02.10.2021

    Story by Nadine Bower 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    Press Release from the city of Wiesbaden, 10 FEB 2021
    Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, USAG Wiesbaden Public Affairs, Community Relations

    Corona: Decisions of the Administrative Staff

    On Wednesday, 10 February, the administrative staff decided to extend the order, which expires on Sunday, 14 February, to ban the sale and consumption of alcohol in public locations in the state capital Wiesbaden. The alcohol ban is one of the measures to curb the spread of the corona pandemic. The ban now applies until Sunday, February 28.

    The consumption of alcoholic beverages is prohibited all day in the following areas and squares: in the area of the "Historical Pentagon" (limited by Rheinstraße, Schwalbacher Straße, Röderstraße, Taunusstraße and Wilhelmstraße); in the Kulturpark (limited by Murnaustraße, the footpath at the end of Murnaustraße in the direction of the Deutsche Bahn tracks, the Deutsche Bahn tracks, the Salzbauchaue car park); on Bahnhofsplatz 1-3 (train station forecourt) including the adjacent bus stop "Hauptbahnhof" on Kaiser-Friedrich-Ring (Bussteig A); in the Reisingeranlage and Herbertanlage; in the area of the er Dam (including the road Am Warmen Damm); in the area of the Bowling Green (enclosed by Wilhelmstraße, Friedrich-von-Thiersch-Weg, Kurhausplatz and Christian-Zais-Straße); on the Blücherplatz (bordered by Scharnhorststraße, Yorckstraße, Roonstraße and Blücherstraße) with the exception of the school grounds; on Wallufer Platz (bordered by Wallufer Platz, Hallgarter Straße, the development in Erbacher Straße and Niederwaldstraße); in the Nerotal complexes (enclosed by the Nerotal road and Volker-Kriegel-Platz); in the "Eleonoren anlage", i.e. the Rhein shores in Mainz-Kastel, (limited by Eleonorenstraße to Johannes-Goßner-Straße, Eleonorenstraße to Rampenstraße to the junction of Rampenstraße towards the banks of the Rhein between number 26 and by the Rhein); in the area in Wiesbaden-Biebrich by the Rhein, which is bounded by Rheingaustraße starting from the street Am Parkfeld to Wilhelm-Kopp-Straße.

    In addition, alcohol is prohibited at these locations for on-site consumption.

    Source: https://www.wiesbaden.de/guiapplications/newsdesk/publications/Landeshauptstadt_Wiesbaden/141010100000397678.php

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2021
    Date Posted: 02.10.2021 08:36
    Story ID: 388748
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Courtesy Translation: Corona - Decisions of the Wiesbaden Administrative Staff, by Nadine Bower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wiesbaden
    USAGW-Covid

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT