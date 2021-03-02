Fults, Matthews among installation management stalwarts

Courtesy Photo | From left are Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Juan Jimenez, Jordan Matthews, Christina...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | From left are Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Juan Jimenez, Jordan Matthews, Christina Fults and Garrison Commander Col. Glenn Mellor. Matthews and Fults received the 2020 Army Installation Management Command Stalwart Awards in the IMCOM-Sustainment category. see less | View Image Page

By EMILY STRICKLAND

Staff writer

emily.strickland@theredstonerocket.com

Two Garrison employees are recipients of 2020 Army Installation Management Command Stalwart Awards, which were presented via a virtual ceremony Thursday morning.

Christina Fults and Jordan Matthews received awards in the IMCOM-Sustainment category, recognizing their efforts to maintain and optimize the property on the Arsenal.

First awarded in 2002, the Stalwart Award is the highest honor available for civilians working in IMCOM and is presented annually. The awards are typically presented at the annual Garrison Commanders Conference, but COVID-19 safety protocols required the ceremony to go virtual this year. In total, 15 awards are given out to IMCOM professionals throughout the United States and representing installments around the world.

Lt. Gen. Doug Gabram, IMCOM commander, said the award’s presentation is a tangible way to represent the IMCOM Service Culture Campaign.

“To operationalize (the Service Culture Campaign), it’s about taking care of our people,” Gabram said. “It’s one of our seven principles within the Service Culture Campaign, and that’s recognizing folks, recognizing great professionals.”

Fults is the real property branch chief in the master planning division of the Directorate of Public Works. She manages more than 6,000 assets and the overarching leasing programs for the Garrison and was recognized for her expertise and accomplishments in the real estate program.

In addition to her work with the real estate program, Fults fostered a partnership with the U.S. Space & Rocket Center and orchestrated a 104-acre land lease adjoining Redstone Arsenal property to the rocket center. IMCOM public affairs officer Scott Malcolm said this accomplishment, while beneficial for Redstone Arsenal, will also create a blueprint for other Army installations around the world as they seek to obtain similar agreements.

“I felt very honored to be nominated and accepted for the award,” Fults said. “Thank you to the IMCOM team.”

Matthews, deputy director of public works for IMCOM ID-Sustainment, served 12 years as the Garrison’s chief of military construction and planning branch. He has been involved in a large space management effort to consolidate space on the Arsenal and make leases and space usage more efficient. The project not only results in instant savings, but savings that will continue year after year.

Matthews has also headed up an effort to bring real property records up to date with audit compliance standards. This includes auditing whether or not the needs of each space are represented accurately by the budget denoted to them each year. Malcolm called Matthews “the driving force behind Redstone space utilization efforts.”

“I’m extremely grateful,” Matthews said. “This is definitely a team effort. I’m getting the award on behalf of that whole Master Planning office, and every chance I get I try to let them know how thankful I am for their support.”

Gabram closed by thanking all the IMCOM employees for their hard work and dedication to making Army installations beneficial institutions.